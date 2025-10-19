Dante Moore Re-Enters Heisman Trophy Conversation Following Major Betting Odds Shift
Quarterback Dante Moore entered week 8 with the goal of proving that his performance in the Oregon Ducks’ 30-20 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers was an anomaly.
Moore successfully found his true form in the Ducks’ dominant 56-10 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Oregon quarterback led the team to the fourth-highest total offensive production in program history.
With the help of other Heisman favorites stumbling, Moore regained steam in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race.
Heisman Trophy Odds, per FanDuel
Ty Simpson, Quarterback (Alabama): +320
Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback (Indiana): +340
Julian Sayin, Quarterback (Ohio State): +410
Marcel Reed, Quarterback (Texas A&M): +700
Gunner Stockton, Quarterback (Georgia): +1100
Diego Pavia, Quarterback (Vanderbilt): +1200
Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon): +1600
Notable Risers And Fallers
Moore received a major opening to jump back into the Heisman conversation after the Miami Hurricanes suffered their first defeat of the season. Quarterback Carson Beck was first in Heisman odds after week 7, but his four interceptions plummeted his odds to +5500 per FanDuel.
Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed hopped into the top five in odds with four total touchdowns against the Arkansas Razorbacks to stay undefeated. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson also benefited big by Beck’s fall, taking control of the shortest odds.
Besides Moore, another player who bounced back from a loss earlier in the season was Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. The Bulldogs got a top-five win over No. 5 Ole Miss, led by Stockton’s four touchdown passes.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' New Uniforms Are Built to Impress Recruits Nationwide
MORE: What Oregon Center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu Said About Dante Moore's Response to Indiana Loss
MORE: Dramatic Shift in Big Ten Championship Odds After Indiana's Win Over Oregon
Moore’s Statement Game
The Oregon quarterback threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Rutgers. He completed 15 of his 20 passes and ran for 49 yards on three carries.
Moore’s four touchdowns tied his career high that he set earlier in the season against the Oregon State Beavers. He also threw eight passes of over 20 yards versus the Scarlet Knights with three of those being scoring plays.
"Well, one, he was out there playing with joy. See a smile on his face, and there's still gonna be some moments that he's gonna want back,” coach Dan Lanning said about Moore’s game versus Rutgers. “Some opportunities that we missed and some things that we can improve, but overall, I thought he executed the plan that we asked him to execute at a high level."
Outside of an interception in the third quarter, it was nearly a perfect game for Moore. The quarterback improved to a 72.3 completion percentage on the season with 19 touchdowns.
If the Ducks are to see a third quarterback in three years attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony, they might need a couple more missteps from the current favorites. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin are both undefeated right now, but they’re on the way to potentially playing each other in the Big Ten Conference Championship.
Oregon has five remaining regular-season games – three of which are at home – for Moore to continue to impress. Rutgers was a good start, as he improved from +3000 to +1600. Luckily for Moore, award voters are typically more interested in what you’ve done recently, rather than what you did earlier in the season.
Moore and the Ducks can finish the regular season without dropping another game or having another shaky offensive performance. That bodes well for Moore’s Heisman chances, especially if one of his competitors loses late in the season in a head-to-head Big Ten matchup.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.