Notable Risers and Fallers in Heisman Trophy Odds

Dante Moore helped the Ducks earn a dominant victory over the Golden Gophers with an impressive performance. How did the game against Minnesota impact the Oregon quarterback's Heisman Trophy odds?

Lily Crane

In this story:

Week 12 marked a much-needed dominant offensive showing for the Oregon Ducks’ offense and quarterback Dante Moore.

Even though Moore gave a career performance against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, he didn’t gain much momentum when it comes to the Heisman Trophy odds.

The 2025 Heisman rankings still featured some notable shifts after the week 12 games, with the frontrunner changing again.

Heisman Trophy Odds, per FanDuel

Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback (Indiana): +100
Julian Sayin, Quarterback (Ohio State): +200
Marcel Reed, Quarterback (Texas A&M): +500
Diego Pavia, Quarterback (Vanderbilt): +2000
Gunner Stockton, Quarterback (Georgia): +2500
Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon): +40000

Notable Risers and Fallers

Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin was the frontrunner with odds at +160 entering week 12. Ohio State crushed the UCLA Bruins in week 12, but Sayin only threw one touchdown pass, and his odds slightly dropped.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson saw his odds take one of the biggest tumbles of week 12. The Crimson Tide’s loss to the Oklahoma Sooners made Simpson go from the third-best odds at +500 to +15000.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza jumped into the top spot once again with a 31-7 victory over Wisconsin. Mendoza threw four touchdowns and 299 yards, completing 22 of his 24 passes.

The Hoosiers have a bye week before facing off against a Purdue team that hasn’t won a Big Ten game this season. If Indiana wins that game as well as the Big Ten Conference Championship, then it’s Mendoza’s award to lose.

Dante Moore’s Historic Performance

Due to an early exit against the Wisconsin Badgers and poor weather conditions at Iowa, the Minnesota matchup featured Moore’s first passing touchdown since Oct. 18.

Moore made program history in Oregon’s 42-13 win versus the Gophers, completing 90 percent of his passes, the most for the Ducks in a single game. He also threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns.

“I think it's a great performance by Dante,” coach Dan Lanning said. “I think he'd be the first to tell you, too, some unbelievable catches within that, some great protection, really efficient today on offense, which is pleasing to see those guys go out there. But there's some unbelievable catches that were made that’s a great indicator of how the offense is operating, but it's a team award, really.”

Moore stayed humble when asked about his performance postgame, just like Lanning predicted.

“I've just got to give a shoutout to the 10 other players with me on the field,” Moore said. “Just in general, with them making the spectacular catches, the front-five giving me time in the pocket, the running backs opening the run-game. Overall, I couldn't do it without them. It feels great to have that. It's a true blessing for sure. Without my teammates, I wouldn't have gotten it done.”

The Ducks’ quarterback is up to 21 touchdowns and 2,190 yards on the season, while completing 72.8 percent of his passes. A potential top-15 matchup against the USC Trojans in week 13 will be another big test for the redshirt sophomore, before he plays a rivalry game at Washington.

