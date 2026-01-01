Oregon Fans Wildly Outnumbered By Texas Tech Fans At Orange Bowl

The Oregon Ducks won a low scoring affair in the Orange Bowl over the Texas Tech Red Raiders by a final score of 23-0.

It was a long trip for Oregon fans to make from Eugene to Miami Gardens, Florida and that was evident by the crowd. There were clearly more Texas Tech fans in attendance, outnumbering the Ducks faithful.

Oregon Fans Outnumbered By Texas Tech

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tickets for this game dropped below $40 on markets the day before the game. A potential reason for this was the cross country trip for Ducks’ fans. Texas Tech fans didn't have to make as far of a trip, but it was still an impressive showing from their fanbase.

At kickoff at the Orange Bowl, I would say it’s about 75% Texas Tech fans and 25% Oregon Ducks fans. #goducks #WreckEm https://t.co/bdAI3oq1zZ pic.twitter.com/sEeb11dCJ8 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) January 1, 2026

Oregon will be far from home for the remainder of the playoff. Their next game will be in the Peach Bowl, which is in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be against the winner of the Rose Bowl between the Indiana Hoosiers and Alabama Crimson Tide. If Oregon were to win this game, they would advance to the national championship game back in Miami.

If the Ducks get back to Miami with their first national championship in school history, it would be hard to imagine there wouldn't be more Ducks fans making the trip than against Texas Tech. A potential opponent in this title game would be the Miami Hurricanes, who play their home games in Hard Rock Stadium.

Ducks Defense Dominates

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher forces a fumble from Texas Tech running back Cameron Dickey as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks defense ruled the day against Texas Tech. Oregon freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. had the best game of his young Oregon career. Finney had two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

This Oregon defense bounced back from their performance against the James Madison Dukes where they allowed a season high 34 points. The Ducks defense held Texas Tech scoreless, leading the way to victory. This unit forced four Texas Tech turnovers. Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi showed why he was hired to be the California Golden Bears head coach earlier this offseason. His defense was flying around all game long.

Oregon’s Offensive Struggles

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) carries the ball as Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) defends during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon’s offense was never in a rhythm against Texas Tech. The Ducks were able to move the ball into Red Raiders territory, but struggled to finish drives. Oregon’s lone touchdown before the final seconds was in the third quarter off a turnover that gave the Ducks’ offense the ball at the Texas Tech 6-yard line. On the first play following the turnover, running back Jordon Davison ran it in for a touchdown.

The final numbers for the Ducks offense look a little better after their final touchdown drive. They finished with 309 total yards. Quarterback Dante Moore was 26 of 33 passing with one interception.

The leading receiver was Jamari Johnson, who had four receptions for 66 yards. Davison was the leading rusher with 15 carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns.