Dante Moore’s Return Sparks Transfer Portal Interest at Oregon

The Oregon Ducks shook up both the college football and the 2026 NFL Draft on Wednesday with some massive news.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore announced that he will be returning to the Ducks for next season and passing up on the NFL Draft where he likely would have been a Top-10 pick. The news now benefits Oregon in more ways than one, as Moore's return could lead to some additional talent heading to Eugene.

Dante Moore's Return Catches Eye of Colorado Transfer Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It wasn't long after Moore announced his return that the news reached multiple former and current Oregon players.

However, this excitement appeared to be extended to one of Oregon's top transfer portal targets as well and potentially signaled that some significant news could be on the horizon.

Colorado offensive tackle transfer Jordan Seaton, who is arguably the most sought-after player currently in the portal, shared his reaction to Moore's return on social media, making it clear that the news caught his eye as he nears his commitment decision. Seaton is a former 5-star recuit and ranked as the No. 1 transfer portal offensive lineman and the No. 4 ranked transfer portal player overall.

"Wait Dante Moore came back?" Seaton wrote on X.

Wait Dante Moore Cameback? — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) January 14, 2026

This could be massive for Oregon. Along with the Texas Longhorns, the Ducks are seen as one of the leaders to land Seaton, who would immediately boost Oregon's championship chances next season if he chooses to come to Eugene and be leader on the offensive line protecting Moore.

That said, nothing is a done deal when it comes to Seaton, but it's clear Moore's decision is factored in as he chooses his next home.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas will certainly do whatever it can to reel Seaton to Austin as well. Along with a potentially massive NIL deal, the Longhorns, like Oregon, offer a chance to boost NFL Draft stock significantly while playing for one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC in Arch Manning.

The Longhorns have a clear need on the offensive line this offseason and would love nothing more than to snatch Seaton away from Oregon and land a commitment from him out of the transfer portal.

Jordan Seaton Has Been Active on Social Media

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite his post directed at Moore's return, Seaton could also be trying to stir the pot when it comes to the multiple teams that are closely following his decision.

The Miami Hurricanes are also in the mix. Seaton replied directly to a post from Dallas Cowboys legend and Hurricane great Michael Irvin on X, showing that Miami is on his radar as well.

Oregon has already put together a talented portal class that features Minnesota safety Koi Perich, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, Baylor safety Carl Williams IV, UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks, Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett and Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh.

Seaton would instantly become the most important piece of this bunch if he chooses Oregon.

