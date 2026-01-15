Dante Moore’s Return Sparks Transfer Portal Interest at Oregon
The Oregon Ducks shook up both the college football and the 2026 NFL Draft on Wednesday with some massive news.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore announced that he will be returning to the Ducks for next season and passing up on the NFL Draft where he likely would have been a Top-10 pick. The news now benefits Oregon in more ways than one, as Moore's return could lead to some additional talent heading to Eugene.
Dante Moore's Return Catches Eye of Colorado Transfer Jordan Seaton
It wasn't long after Moore announced his return that the news reached multiple former and current Oregon players.
However, this excitement appeared to be extended to one of Oregon's top transfer portal targets as well and potentially signaled that some significant news could be on the horizon.
Colorado offensive tackle transfer Jordan Seaton, who is arguably the most sought-after player currently in the portal, shared his reaction to Moore's return on social media, making it clear that the news caught his eye as he nears his commitment decision. Seaton is a former 5-star recuit and ranked as the No. 1 transfer portal offensive lineman and the No. 4 ranked transfer portal player overall.
"Wait Dante Moore came back?" Seaton wrote on X.
This could be massive for Oregon. Along with the Texas Longhorns, the Ducks are seen as one of the leaders to land Seaton, who would immediately boost Oregon's championship chances next season if he chooses to come to Eugene and be leader on the offensive line protecting Moore.
That said, nothing is a done deal when it comes to Seaton, but it's clear Moore's decision is factored in as he chooses his next home.
Texas will certainly do whatever it can to reel Seaton to Austin as well. Along with a potentially massive NIL deal, the Longhorns, like Oregon, offer a chance to boost NFL Draft stock significantly while playing for one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC in Arch Manning.
The Longhorns have a clear need on the offensive line this offseason and would love nothing more than to snatch Seaton away from Oregon and land a commitment from him out of the transfer portal.
Jordan Seaton Has Been Active on Social Media
Despite his post directed at Moore's return, Seaton could also be trying to stir the pot when it comes to the multiple teams that are closely following his decision.
The Miami Hurricanes are also in the mix. Seaton replied directly to a post from Dallas Cowboys legend and Hurricane great Michael Irvin on X, showing that Miami is on his radar as well.
Oregon has already put together a talented portal class that features Minnesota safety Koi Perich, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, Baylor safety Carl Williams IV, UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks, Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett and Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh.
Seaton would instantly become the most important piece of this bunch if he chooses Oregon.
