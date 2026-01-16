Dante Moore Shakes Up Preseason Rankings Projection With Return To Oregon

With Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft and deciding to return to school for another season, will Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks be the preseason No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll? The first iteration of the rankings is a ways out, but rosters are slowly taking shape with the transfer portal closing on Jan. 16. Players can take visits and commit after the portal closes, but they must enter by Friday.

Oregon's 2026 Outlook

Oregon has never been ranked as the No. 1 team in the preseason by the AP Poll, but the Ducks have been ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Poll multiple years in program history: 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2024. Before the 2025 season, Moore's first as the Oregon starting quarterback, the Ducks were ranked No. 7.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In addition to Moore returning, Lanning and the Ducks are reloading with a number of underclassmen. Center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, tight end Jamari Johnson, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei all announced they are coming back to Oregon.

Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart also announced his return after missing the entire 2025 season with a knee injury. At wide receiver, the Oregon offense brings back experience in Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Jeremiah McClellan. Running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. burst onto the scene as true freshman and will look to lead Oregon's ground game in 2026 with Noah Whittington running out of eligibility.

Preseason AP Poll Top 10 Prediction

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have already released betting odds for the 2027 National Championship before Monday's title game between Indiana and Miami. If the odds are any indication, the top of the preseason AP Poll could look something like this:

1. Indiana

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Oregon

5. Notre Dame

6. Georgia

7. LSU

8. Texas Tech

9. Texas A&M

10. USC

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti is interviewed as confetti falls Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, after defeating the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per DraftKings, Indiana and Ohio State are tied with the best odds at +700 to win the national title next year. Below the two Big Ten teams are Notre Dame and Texas at +750, followed by Oregon (+850), Georgia (+900), and LSU (+1200).

Indiana and Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti have earned the benefit of the doubt whether they win or lose in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Not only do the Hoosiers have a top transfer portal class headlined by quarterback Josh Hoover and wide receiver Nick Marsh, Indiana is also retaining offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines.

The Ducks are replacing both offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, and Lanning has hired from within his own staff, promoting Drew Mehringer and Chris Hampton for the respective roles. As a result, some AP voters might have some valid concerns about how Oregon will look even with a more experienced roster.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns have added a number of high-profile transfers like wide receiver Cam Coleman, running back Raleek Brown, and more to help Texas quarterback Arch Manning in what many expect to be his final season of college football. The Longhorns have the No. 2-ranked transfer portal class per 247Sports, not only thanks to Coleman and Brown but also a number of defensive transfers like linebacker Rasheem Biles, defensive lineman Ian Geffrard, and defensive back Bo Mascoe.