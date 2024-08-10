Defensive Back Jabbar Muhammad's Smooth Transition From Washington to the Oregon Ducks
The elite defensive back made the smartest decision this past January and left the dark side.
The 5-10, 185-pound Jabbar Muhammad spent the 2023 season with Washington. He had 46 total tackles, 20 pass breakups, three interceptions, two sacks, and one fumble recovery with the Huskies. Muhammad was named an All-Pac-12 selection for his efforts. Before that, he was at Oklahoma State from 2020-22.
At Oregon's eighth fall camp practice, Muhammad spoke with the media about how his time spent with the Ducks and the culture around the program has already made him a much more disciplined player.
"One thing that I wanted to get better at was my physicality. And you have no choice but to do that here... It's way different, you're hitting and you 'rat-a-tat-tatin' every single day."- Jabbar Muhammad
Muhammad also spoke on Oregon's depth at the cornerback position and that he's surprised at how physical the play is at camp right now.
"I mean, every single corner, everybody's talented. Everybody's honed in on the playbook. Everybody's locked in right now. I'm surprised at the physicality of fall camp, how everybody's taking care of their bodies, getting in extra film."- Jabbar Muhammad
The Ducks are heading into their first scrimmage and with a group that is extremely talented on that side of the ball, the competition can be fierce but also helpful. Muhammad has enjoyed every second of being apart of this deep secondary group.
"It's good competition. At the end of the day, we're together and we're bonding every single day. The fall schedule is crazy so we have no choice but to get to know each other. But the competition is good, we're motivating each other."- Jabbar Muhammad
The addition of Muhammad through the transfer portal has been a major step in the right direction with improving Oregon's defense this offseason. The Ducks should have one of the top defensive secondaries in the Big Ten with his efforts.