Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 2025 Football, Baseball Star Sets Commitment Date
Is their a five-star recruit out there that isn't highly considering the Oregon Ducks?
Five-star Jonah Williams is 6-3, 200 pounds from Galveston, Texas. He is the No. 1 safety in the Class of 2025, according to On3. As a junior, Williams recorded 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, and four interceptions, including three picks for touchdowns for the second consecutive season. He also added two punt return touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns.
"One of the freakiest athletes in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and has a legitimate chance to develop into an early-round selection in either the MLB or NFL Draft... Excellent reactionary athlete who can flip his hips to cover space against the pass or plant his foot in the ground to trigger in the run game before striking opponents. Has gotten better at shedding blocks, but is still at his most effective attacking from depth where his football instincts and elite athleticism can be put on full display. A modern defensive chess piece who can move all around the defense while retaining effectiveness against a wide range of offensive schemes and play styles. Profiles as an instant impact player for college football's elite programs with significant long-term upside."- Hudson Standish via 247 Sports
Williams will be making his college decision on August 24 between Oregon, USC, Texas A&M, LSU and Miami. He visited Eugene back on June 21.
He's also a star on the baseball diamond. The left-handed pitcher can hit the low 90's and has a good feel for a changeup at times. Williams is looking to play both sports at the next level. Mark Wasikowski should be working hand-in-hand with Dan Lanning when it comes to recruiting this dual-sport athlete.
Lanning made a point to mention a current multi-sport athlete playing both football and baseball earlier this week at Big Ten Football Media Days.
"It's also been really refreshing to see some of our players get the opportunity to cross over in sports," Lanning said. "Seeing Bryce Boettcher get to play for Coach Waz there, win a Golden Glove in baseball, but still be a great performer for us on the football field."
LSU is gaining traction as both Brian Kelly and Jay Johnson are pursuing the phenom hard. Williams is planning another visit to campus next week.