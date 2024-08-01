Oregon Football Honoring Khyree Jackson, Spencer Webb This Season With Helmet Decals
The Oregon Ducks unveiled a new feature on all of their helmets that will honor the fallen Khyree Jackson and Spencer Webb during the entirety of the 2024 season.
As you can see below, each helmet will have a decal of two Ducks flying next to each other. The number five is in honor of Jackson and the number four for Webb. A small but yet beautiful detail to an already gorgeous set of uniforms.
Jackson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In his lone season for the Ducks, he put together 34 tackles (25 solo and five tackles for loss), three interceptions, seven passes defended and two sacks. Jackson was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team for his effort. He passed away on July 6th, 2024 in Prince George's County, Maryland in a car crash.
Webb had 31 receptions for 296 yards and four touchdowns through the 30 games he suited up for in his Oregon career. He was getting ready for his redshirt junior season with the Ducks but was killed in a tragic cliff-diving accident on July 13, 2022 in Triangle Lake, Oregon. Webb was only 22 years old.
This was a classy move made by the athletic department to show their respect to two athletes who truly embodied what the university stood for. Oregon and the new helmet decals will make their debut against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium on August 31.