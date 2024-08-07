Top 2026 Edge Lists Oregon Ducks Football In Top Five
Zion Elee is blessed with the physical tools and possesses a relentless motor and effort out on the edge to succeed at the collegiate level. Hopefully it comes with the Oregon Ducks.
The 6-5, 228 pounder just recently transferred into Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. According to On3, he's ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher in the Class of 2026.
As a sophomore, Elee recorded 64 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks at Joppatowne High School in Joppa, Maryland. In his freshman campaign, he finished with 38 tackles and 13 sacks. Elee earned Class 1A all-state honors in 2023.
Elee listed out his final top choices and it consists of the Ducks, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama and Georgia. He also recently visited Eugene for Oregon's Saturday Night Live Camp which had five-stars and four-stars all over the place.
"He has great knowledge and passion for football... He shows great promise as a young player. He's only going to get better and better as he plays more football. There's something special about this kid."- Albert Goode III, Joppatowne head coach
Elee had a terrific offseason and continues to develop. Due to his extreme athleticism and flexibility, he can play behind the line of scrimmage and plays sideline to sideline, Thanks to his active hands, he can get In throwing lanes,
One of the more complete edge prospects is reported to have Oregon as the leader for his final choice. While Elee has not taken any official visits to any program in his top five, it's expected for him to come back to Eugene very soon.