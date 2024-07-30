Oregon Ducks WR Evan Stewart Ready to Chase National Championship
Welcome Evan Stewart to the Oregon Ducks because he's going to be a fan favorite in Eugene and a touchdown machine for quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Stewart was one of the top transfers in the portal this offseason and he ultimately found that his best next step was with Oregon coach Dan Lanning. In his sophomore season with Texas A&M, he finished with 514 receiving yards on 38 catches and four touchdowns. In his freshman campaign with the Aggies, Stewart had 649 receiving yards on 53 catches and two touchdowns.
The wide receiver spoke to the press for the first time as a Duck at Oregon's media day Monday. What stood out the most was his excitement for a new opportunity to compete with the other receivers and how versatile he believes the offense can truly be.
"I always like to compete, I love when someone is giving me my best... It's every single day so it's only going to make everyone better... We have a receiver for every single play style... even down to the freshman... We're all pretty well-rounded."- Evan Stewart on wide receiver group
Stewart has never competed with a quarterback at the elite level that Gabriel plays at. He seemed rather surprised to hear that his quarterback was a Heisman favorite or, more likely, was just keeping it modest towards the media. Didn't want to jinx anything.
"I've never really had a quarterback to his caliber, to him being a senior and playing with a lot of dudes... It's really a good thing to see how he prepares himself each day and handles his business... I think he could do it (win a Heisman)."- Evan Stewart at Oregon Media Day
What truly enticed Stewart to become a Duck was the chance at even more production and to touch a 1,000+ receiving yards for the first time in his football career, dating back to high school.
"Everyone says I lack the production which in my eyes, I do but seeing Troy (Franklin) and Tez (Johnson), I think I can do that or even more. Being here definitely gives me the opportunity to showcase that."- Evan Stewart at Oregon Media Day
He has never won a title as well in his career either, which is the main goal he wants to achieve this season. Stewart feels confident in this group to accomplish that coveted national championship.
"I never won a state title or a district title or anything in football. To win with this team would mean the world."- Evan Stewart at Oregon Media Day
Stewart and Oregon are kicking off the season against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium on August 31.