Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, NFL Great Eli Manning Set Guinness World Record
Record-setting performances aren’t anything new for former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
On Tuesday, July 8, Manning and the former Oregon Ducks star took part in setting a Guinness World Record alongside Auburn Tigers fans. They threw more than 7,000 rolls of toilet paper into the trees at the intersection known as Toomer’s Corner.
Manning filmed a new episode of his ESPN+ series Eli’s Places during the event. Flying rolls of toilet paper are not an uncommon sight at the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue, where Auburn fans like to celebrate after major athletic victories.
This time it was all about welcoming new students and making history.
“This is special. This is unbelievable. I know we have a lot of incoming freshmen that are here today,” Manning said, according to The Auburn Plainsman. “This will be, kind of, your first official rolling of Toomer’s Corner as a student here at Auburn, so I’m excited for that.”
While Manning played college football for the Ole Miss Rebels, Nix returned to the campus where he spent his first three years of college football to help set the record.
Nix played for the Tigers from 2019-2021. He threw 39 touchdowns for 7,251 yards in his three seasons at Auburn, also winning SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019.
After his stint with the Tigers, Nix transferred to Oregon before the 2022 season, and he spent his final two years of eligibility with the Ducks. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023 and was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.
The quarterback went on to be drafted No. 12 overall by the Broncos in 2024. After leading the franchise to its first postseason appearance since 2015 and being named a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Nix has garnered comparisons to Manning’s older brother, former Bronco quarterback Peyton Manning.
"Bo is in a great situation," the elder Manning brother said last season. "(Denver coach Sean Payton’s) system has answers, and that's what you want as a quarterback. Bo had all the experience in college. It's impossible to have more experience. And he's gotten chemistry with his wide receivers. He's gotten better every week."
Nix’s father, Patrick, joined the quarterback duo at Toomer’s Corner. Patrick also played quarterback for Auburn from 1992 to 1995. He led the Tigers to an undefeated 11-0 record in 1993 and graduated as the program leader in career passing efficiency.
The two former Tigers joined Manning on stage and showed members of the crowd toilet paper throwing techniques until the record was set.
“(The governor has) an official plaque, so we’re setting the record. It’ll be a great day,” Manning said, per The Auburn Plainsman. “This is a thrill for one of the great traditions in college football, the rolling of Toomer’s Corner. I know y’all will have many more opportunities to do it this year, so this is just the first of many, especially for you freshmen out there.”