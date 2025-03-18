Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, Sean Payton Biggest Winners In NFL Free Agency?
When it comes to rookies in the 2024 NFL season, former Oregon Duck Bo Nix is a stand-out athlete that altered the future of his team for the better. While Nix was under center, the Denver Broncos reached post-season play for the first time in over nine years, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round. The first Broncos' rookie captain since 1967, Nix is heavily credited by coach Sean Payton and teammates for refreshing the Broncos' culture.
Now, football analyst Chase Daniel of Fox Sports is echoing a similar sentiment. On a Monday episode of "The Facility" with host and former footballer Emmanuel Acho, Daniel stated that the Broncos are the most improved team in this offseason.
"I'm going the Denver Broncos," Daniel said. "Bo Nix played a lot better than a lot of people thought. So what do you do? You go out there and you build a defense around him. Defense is a quarterback's best friend. You go out and get (Talanoa Hufanga). You go out and get Dre Greenlaw. This defense was already ranked third last season, okay, and you go make them better."
Daniel also highlighted a new veteran addition on the offense, sure to be a consistent new weapon for Nix in the 2025 season.
"One the most sneaky signings I think right now: Evan Engram, tight end. And I had a front row seat for Sean Payton, Jimmy Graham, that whole era in New Orleans. Sean Payton knows how to use a tight end better than anyone I've ever seen. I know Evan Engram is 30. He's still got some tread left on those tires. I'm really excited to see how this Broncos' team goes out there, faces the AFC West with the Chiefs," Daniels continued.
Speaking of the Kansas City Chiefs, Nix himself had similar numbers in 2024 compared to the Chiefs' star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
In his rookie season, Nix finished 12th in the league in passing yards with 3,775, finished with the sixth most touchdowns with 29, and only threw 12 interceptions. Nix had the most games by a rookie with 200-plus passing yards and two-plus touchdowns with zero interceptions in NFL history. He also became the only rookie to make 19 home field touchdowns.
The Broncos now look towards the NFL Draft on April 24th to continue building their 2025 roster. The Broncos have seven picks with one on the first day, two on the second, and four on the third. With Nix on a rookie contract, Denver has the chance to add some serious talent around the former Oregon Ducks quarterback.
Nix was drafted with the No. 12 overall pick by the Broncos in 2024, and he has seemingly accelerated the trajectory of the franchise in one season.
From a team once concerned about their future without a definitive quarterback, to a former Duck bringing the Broncos back into the national conversation, there's a lot of exciting things developing at Mile High this offseason.