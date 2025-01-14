Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Shatters Expectations in Rookie Season
Former Oregon Ducks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had one of the most memorable rookie seasons in recent memory. He overachieved and outperformed many of the veteran quarterbacks throughout the NFL.
Nix joined Robert Griffin III as the only rookie quarterbacks with a passing touchdown on their opening drive of a playoff game since 2000. In the 31-7 Wild Card loss at the Buffalo Bills, he finished with 144 passing yards on 13-22 completions and 43 rushing yards on four carries.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Lands New NIL Deal: $1.9 Million NIL Valuation
MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling Texas for USC Transfer Portal Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon
MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State: 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis
Nix still exceeded all expectations in just his first season as the leader for the Denver organization. After being taken in the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 12 pick, many had thought it was much too high for the 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist under Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Denver's expected win total before the season was 5.5 according to oddsmakers, and the Broncos ended up finishing with a 10-7 record in the regular season.
”The run game has been more established and Bo (Nix) is more comfortable under center with the play action and turning his back to the defense. That combined with the great defense is why they’re an ascending team going to the playoffs."- Drew Brees via DJ Siddiqi
He ended an eight-year playoff drought for Denver. He also broke the NFL record for touchdown passes at home by a rookie with 19. Los Angeles Chargers and fellow former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert previously held the record.
What makes his play towards the latter part of this season even more special is that Nix suffered three vertebrae process fractures in his lower back in the Week 12 matchup at the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn’t miss a single snap in the 29-19 win for the Broncos in a display of toughness from the franchise quarterback.
Through the first 18 games of his professional career, Nix threw for 3,775 passing yards (No. 1 among rookies), 29 passing touchdowns (No. 1 among rookies), 12 interceptions (most among rookies) on a 66.3 completion rate (No. 3 among rookies). He has a passer rating of 93.3 and a quarterback rating of 57.0 (No. 3 among rookies).
“It was definitely a limited playbook early on that was gradually growing and growing...Tempo and the rhythm and the full breadth of what you saw with the playbook being at his disposal. He (Bo Nix) was operating at a very, very high level.”- Drew Brees via DJ Siddiqi
On the ground, Nix ran for 430 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he caught a two yard touchdown during the 41-10 loss at the Baltimore Ravens.
Denver will have the 20th overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and the Broncos could draft another offensive weapon for Nix's disposal.
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Receiver Dakorien Moore Compared to Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith
MORE: Ohio State To Win National Championship? Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Believes
MORE: Four-Star Linebacker Recruit McKay Madsen Commits To BYU Over Oregon Ducks, UCLA
MORE: L.A. Chargers' Justin Herbert Takes Blame In NFL Wild Card Loss To Houston Texans