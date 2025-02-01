Denver Broncos' Patrick Surtain II Calls Quarterback Bo Nix A 'Threat For Years To Come'
How good is Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix?
In a recent appearance on "Up & Adams," Kay Adams asked Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II about Nix and the most impressive thing he saw from the rookie quarterback. The All-Pro cornerback responded with some high praise for the former Oregon Ducks leader.
"I think with his composure, with his attitude that he brings to the game, he's gonna be a threat for years to come in this league. You've seen it this year and this was only his rookie year. To see that happen his rookie year, I'm excited to see where he grows on from here. Bo's gonna be something special for sure, so I'm excited for him," said Surtain.
Denver might have entered the 2024 season with internal confidence, but the sportsbooks in Las Vegas had their win total set at 5.5 with Broncos coach Sean Payton and Nix leading the charge at quarterback.
Denver drafted Nix with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the pick was heavily criticized. Five quarterbacks were selected before Nix in the first round: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, New England Patriots' Drake Maye, Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr., and Minnesota Vikings J.J. McCarthy.
Former ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay spoke criticized the pick after the draft while appearing on The Ryen Russillo Show.
“I’ve talked to. . . at least 10 guys in the league that are high ranking evaluators and decision makers," McShay said. "Nobody else had a first-round grade on [Bo Nix]."
In 2024, the Broncos finished 10-7 under Nix, and they made the playoffs as the final Wild Card team in the AFC. However, Denver was promptly eliminated from the playoffs by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.
Despite the early playoff exit, the Broncos are optimistic that they have found their quarterback for the future. Surtain spoke to Nix's ability to lead both on and off the field as impressive qualities he's seen in the rookie.
"How he was able to control the offense and sort of have so much of a presence leadership wise over the locker room, I think everybody felt his presence, everybody felt the type of player he was," said Surtain. "I mean, obviously he's an exceptional player, but the person he is on top of that makes him even better."
Nix is a finalist for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, although Daniels is the presumed favorite after leading the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. The other finalists are Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.
