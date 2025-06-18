Los Angeles Rams' Terrance Ferguson NFL Rookie Of The Year Contender?
Los Angeles Rams rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson is poised for a big first NFL season. The former Oregon Ducks player was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and could make an immediate impact in the NFL.
The Los Angeles Rams have a stacked tight end room, led by veteran Tyler Higbee. Higbee is a talented player and will be a valuable teammate for Ferguson in 2025. While Higbee is the projected starting tight end as the returning veteran, Ferguson has the chance to prove himself and be a breakout player in 2025.
Higbee is 32 entering the season and only played in three regular season games in 2024. The veteran tight end was recovering from an ACL and MCL tear. Tight end Colby Parkinson stepped up in Higbee’s absence last season, but the Rams utilized the draft to bring in a young offensive weapon. With Higbee’s injury history and his age, the Rams selected Ferguson in the draft.
Ferguson was one of the top tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft. While he fell to the second round, he was compared to tight ends Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, two first-round draft selections. Ferguson was a pick Rams coach Sean McVay was excited about, setting the former Oregon tight end up for a bright future in the NFL.
With the Oregon Ducks in 2024, Ferguson finished the season with 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns. Ferguson is a traditional tight end who can be a playmaker. He is a speedy athlete who caught the eye of McVay. In just a couple of weeks of practices, Ferguson already is showing promise and is on pace for a breakout season.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Legend Kenjon Barner Calls Out USC Trojans Fans
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Traeshon Holden Biggest Undrafted Free Agent Steal?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Tristan Phillips Reveals Recruitment Update
While Ferguson is competing to move up on the depth chart, he opened up about the veteran tight ends helping him prepare for his rookie season.
“The teammates, the staff, everybody has just been amazing, so it’s been a great experience,” Ferguson said while speaking to the media. “Higs is someone who jumps right off the bat. I’d say all the tight ends though have really leaned in and really helped me out with, whether it’s the playbook, little subtle things that you know, make Higs great, and being a veteran guy.
Higbee came back from a serious injury and while he played well, it was not up to top NFL tight end standards. He is now going through an offseason healthy, but with his age as well, he may not be a top tight end in the league, leaving room for Ferguson to step up.
Early in McVay’s coaching career, he was a tight ends coach which has provided him with much experience coaching the position. McVay is one of the top offensive coaches and the Oregon Ducks took a lot from his offense, giving Ferguson a chance to thrive on the Rams offense.
“It’s been amazing with coach McVay. He’s really poured into me and leaned in me out there with just little subtle things I can change and get better at,” Ferguson continued. “We watched a lot of the Rams offense at Oregon, took some plays and some ideas from coach McVay and this offense.”
The Los Angeles Rams are projected to be a top team in 2025 with wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the team, as well as returning running back Kyren Williams. Quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a new deal with the Rams in the offseason, looking to get back into the postseason and make a Super Bowl run before he retires. Adding a young, speedy tight end will open the offense even more, potentially giving the Rams a path through the playoffs.
Ferguson may still go through some development early in the season, but as the year goes on, he could become one of the top breakout players, potentially in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year.