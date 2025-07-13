Denver Broncos Bo Nix Addresses Chemistry With Free Agent Tight End Evan Engram
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix addressed building chemistry with free agency addition, tight end Evan Engram. Engram has the potential to be a monster in the NFL this season with Nix and in coach Sean Payton's Denver offense.
Engram brings a veteran presence and a potential game-changing target for the former Oregon Ducks star Nix.
“It starts by getting to know him," Nix said during Denver's offseason practices. "See what makes him tick, what makes him go and what his passions are. It's very clear from the beginning that he's all about football and he's all about taking care of himself. He’s been here since he was signed, getting ready and preparing. That’s been fun to see. So, I've gotten to be around him a lot. Then we just started working on the field."
The former first round NFL Draft pick Engram looks to have a bounce-back NFL season after suffering from injury with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. In nine games last season, Engram totaled 47 receptions for 365 yards and one touchdown. Denver wanted to give Nix a "Joker" on offense that could create mismatch opportunities, and Engram is ready to be that player.
"I don't look at pressure like that in a negative, heavy way," Engram said in June. "I think it's all healthy pressure. The way I work, the way I prepare - and honestly the way these guys work and the way these guys prepare - it lines up perfectly. God willing, [if] I come in and do what I'm supposed to do, it could be a great year for our offense."
Two seasons ago, a healthy-Engram totaled 114 catches for 963 yards, four touchdowns and a Pro Bowl nod for Jacksonville.
For Nix, Engram's addition could be huge. Ducks fans won't be surprised that Nix is doing his diligence in getting to know his new tight end and developing a strong off-field bond.
"Early on in OTAs, you get to come out here and throw routes and just see what he's like," Nix said of Engram. "See what kind of routes he runs and see what he's thinking. We talk a lot. He's always asking me about certain things. When you get him out to practice, it's just seeing how he reacts. I'm excited to include him and add him to what we already have. I think it'll be good for us.”
Nix is fresh off an exciting rookie season. He surprised many when he led the Broncos to the NFL playoffs, dazzling with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. Nix also led all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season.
Look for Nix to continue to build in his second NFL season, as Payton surrounds him with more weapons.
"The vision was pretty clear," Payton said of Engram. "Obviously, he's someone that we feel like can run and give us a passing threat on third down and [in the] red zone. I think he has good body control, and I think he is really good when he gets the ball into his hands. His run-after-the-catch numbers, statistical-wise, have been good."
Nix broke multiple NFL rookie records in coach Sean Payton's Denver offense. Payton thinks year two will be more stable for Nix, who has all five offensive lineman returning from last year.
The Broncos regular season opener is vs. the Tennessee Titans at home on September 7.