Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Addresses Why Bo Nix's Growth, Leadership
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is entering his second season in the NFL. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback had a strong second half of his rookie season, looking to take an even bigger step in year two.
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton came out of retirement to join the team ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He and the team selected Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and while it was a slow start, the Broncos worked their way into the postseason.
Heading into his second season in the league, one of the biggest concerns surrounding Nix is if he will go through a sophomore slump. While appearing on NFL Network’s "Back Together Weekend," Payton had nothing but praise for his quarterback.
Payton’s High Praise For Nix
Payton reflected on comments made about Nix just fitting the system, and that being why the former Ducks quarterback has found success in the league. Payton argued he would fit any system. Nix is a player who can bring out the best of any offense, as he showed in just his rookie season.
“Look, I don’t know who wouldn’t want this type of quarterback in their system. Because I think sometimes it gets, there’s that insinuation, well, it was the perfect fit with our offense and he’s the perfect fit for anyone that wants to win at that position,” Payton told NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund and Patrick Claybon.
The Broncos finished the 2024 NFL season with a 10-7 record, finishing as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. While the team lost in the wild card round against the Buffalo Bills, the push in the second half of the season provided true hope for the Broncos franchise moving forward.
Nix’s On-field Growth
Though it took a couple of weeks, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback had a strong on-field performance last season. Nix did not throw a touchdown until week four against the New York Jets, nor did he throw for 300 yards until Nov. 17 against the Atlanta Falcons. Instead of giving up, Nix had a stellar final 10 games, giving the Broncos a shot in the postseason.
“When you look at minus play differential, sacks, interceptions, fumbles, his number is off the charts. So he doesn’t get sacked, and I think that’s more of a quarterback statistic than an offensive line statistic. And he’s extremely accurate,” Payton said.
“We all hear these college air yards, and he finished third in the league last year with yards per completion. So, he can stretch the field. He's got plenty of arm. But what I really like is his movement out of the pocket. His off-schedule stuff,” Payton said. “He’s just that much more comfortable today than this time last year.”
Nix finished the season with 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 430 yards and four touchdowns. The former Ducks quarterback showed off his accuracy, but also, as a rookie, he was able to make off-schedule plays that helped lead the team to success.
Payton On Nix’s Leadership
While speaking about Nix, Payton emphasized the way the former Ducks quarterback is stepping up as a leader. His ability on the field is important, but the leadership will get his teammates to rally behind him.
“The leadership skillset, I think, comes at that position, and he’s comfortable with that. And when you're a young player, it’s just about proving yourself,” Payton said. “When you prove that you can play, they latch onto that, and I think it happened for him last year.”
“You can see it in how he’s operating the huddle and certainly you can see it with his teammates.”
Nix and the Broncos had some big wins last season, including one in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals when both needed the victory to earn a spot in the postseason.
The Broncos retained many of their starters, which will give Nix consistency heading into the season, but Denver also added key pieces, both to the defense and the offense. The Broncos selected running back RJ Harvey, who can help open up the offense with a strong run game.
With a successful defense and run game paired with Nix taking another step forward, the Broncos have the chance to compete in a tough AFC West division. Nix and the Broncos will open up the season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 7.