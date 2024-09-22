Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix's Impressive First Half vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is having the best game of his early career in the NFL. He has thrown for 169 yards and rushed for a touchdown in the first half.

Charlie Viehl

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10)score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10)score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week three of the NFL season, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is having the best game of his early career. The Broncos are leading the Bucs 20-7 at halftime.

In the first half, Nix completed 12 of his first 15 passing attempts as the Broncos rookie is having the best game of his young NFL career, throwing for 169 yards in the first half. At halftime, his quarterback rating was 97.3, and Nix led the Broncos in rushing yards with 21.

Earlier in the game, Nix rushed for a touchdown to put the Broncos up 7-0. After an interception by Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Broncos' offense had a short field. Denver running back Jaleel McLaughlin found the end zone on fourth down and goal to make it 14-0.

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10)score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10)score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In weeks one and two combined, Nix and the Broncos offense totaled 13 first-half points. In week three, the Broncos have already scored 20. Denver has yet to win a game while Tampa Bay has yet to lose a game. Safe to say, this halftime result comes as a surprise to fans across the NFL.

Before the game, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton expressed the confidence he has in his rookie quarterback.

Payton said, “He’s been through the fire storm, if you will. You’re better prepared, you’re better served when it comes around again. By no means, we’re not in that position right now. Obviously, we would have liked to have started better, but my point is he’s someone that I think by nature is confident in his preparation, in his ability and is not going to be discouraged easily.”

Charlie Viehl

CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

