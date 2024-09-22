Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix's Impressive First Half vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week three of the NFL season, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is having the best game of his early career. The Broncos are leading the Bucs 20-7 at halftime.
In the first half, Nix completed 12 of his first 15 passing attempts as the Broncos rookie is having the best game of his young NFL career, throwing for 169 yards in the first half. At halftime, his quarterback rating was 97.3, and Nix led the Broncos in rushing yards with 21.
Earlier in the game, Nix rushed for a touchdown to put the Broncos up 7-0. After an interception by Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Broncos' offense had a short field. Denver running back Jaleel McLaughlin found the end zone on fourth down and goal to make it 14-0.
In weeks one and two combined, Nix and the Broncos offense totaled 13 first-half points. In week three, the Broncos have already scored 20. Denver has yet to win a game while Tampa Bay has yet to lose a game. Safe to say, this halftime result comes as a surprise to fans across the NFL.
Before the game, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton expressed the confidence he has in his rookie quarterback.
Payton said, “He’s been through the fire storm, if you will. You’re better prepared, you’re better served when it comes around again. By no means, we’re not in that position right now. Obviously, we would have liked to have started better, but my point is he’s someone that I think by nature is confident in his preparation, in his ability and is not going to be discouraged easily.”
