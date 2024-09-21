Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Laughed at By Steelers Defensive Backs
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has had a forgettable start to his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. The rookie signal-caller earned the starting job during the offseason, but it appears his five years of combined college football experience at Auburn and Oregon has not paid off so far.
While making an appearance on Steve Smith Sr.'s podcast, former NFL Network reporter James Palmer said that he recently spoke with some unnamed Pittsburgh Steelers cornerbacks who admitted they knew Denver's offense was going to limited with Nix at quarter in Week 2's matchup against the Broncos.
Pittsburgh won the game 13-6.
"I was just in the Steelers locker room going against a rookie in Bo Nix in his second NFL start, and i'm talking to the Steelers corners, and they're sitting there laughing in the corner going, 'We knew the playbook was this big,'" said Palmer said making a "tiny" hand signal with his index finger and thumb. "'We know they weren't going to take any shots, and we know what he likes to do. They're going to make it easy on him to go here and here, and that's all we had to worry about.'"
Nix finished the contest completing 20 of 35 passes for 246 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice and add 25 yards on the ground.
Despite the slow start for the former Duck, Palmer admitted that Nix's early struggles are not all his fault.
"You got to start working -- and I'm not just calling (Broncos coach) Sean Payton out on this -- but coaches (have) to go with what he knows to set him up to succeed, but you better start teaching them all the other things and that's why this is a process," Palmer said.
Through his first two games in the league, Nix has gone 46 of 77 passing for 384 yards and no touchdowns while tossing four interceptions with a 35.7 quarterback rating. He's made some plays with his legs, highlighted by a rushing touchdown in a week one loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
“He’s been through the fire storm, if you will," Payton said recently while speaking to the media. "You’re better prepared, you’re better served when it comes around again. By no means, we’re not in that position right now. Obviously, we would have liked to have started better, but my point is he’s someone that I think by nature is confident in his preparation, in his ability and is not going to be discouraged easily.”
Nix and the Broncos will look to right the ship Sunday on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
