Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Official Kickoff Time Vs. UCLA Bruins Announced
During this bye week for Oregon Football, many Duck fans were wondering exactly when the Ducks’ next game time would be announced. Next week, Oregon travels to Pasadena, California to take on the UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl. This contest marks the official start of in-conference play for Oregon as their first year in the Big Ten Conference.
Tonight, the answer finally surfaced for when the Ducks will kick-off. On Saturday, September 28th, the No. 9 ranked Oregon Ducks will face off against the UCLA Bruins at 8 P.M. PST. You can catch the broadcast of this game on FOX.
The Oregon Ducks enter this contest against the Bruins with an upper hand, as they are still undefeated and crushed the Oregon State Beavers during their last game in Corvallis, Oregon 49-14. UCLA is currently 1-2, and they enter this game coming off a loss from LSU 17-34. UCLA also lost to Indiana 13-42, and their only win so far this season was a close 16-13 win against Hawaii.
After a lack-luster performance in both their games vs. Hawaii and Indiana, UCLA had their most promising play this season against LSU in the first half. Quarterback Ethan Garbers completed 5-6 passes including a 20-yard touchdown pass for UCLA’s first drive and had a few good long passes throughout the first half. UCLA’s defense was also able to get a few stops against LSU after struggling to stop Indiana the prior week.
However, the problems began pretty early for the Bruins. The Tigers got five sacks on Garbers costing 41 yards. UCLA also struggled on penalties, picking up nine for 80 yards of impacted play. In the second quarter, LSU strip sacked and recovered, setting the tone for the rest of the game. UCLA was scoreless after the half.
Oregon on the other hand, bounced back hard against Oregon State last week. Their previous performances against Boise State and Idaho had many fans wondering if their offense, particularly the offensive line and Dillon Gabriel, would ever find a cohesive rhythm. In Corvallis, the Ducks showed just that by allowing 7.5 yards per carry on the run (an improvement from 3 yards per carry against Boise State) and Gabriel showed an impressive run game with a 54-yard quarterback keeper touchdown. Gabriel was also 20-24, threw for 291 yards, and two touchdowns.
Oregon’s defense also played flawlessly in the second half against Oregon State. Bryce Boettcher led the team with 10 total tackles and 4 solo tackles. Tony Tuioti and Brandon Johnson were also crucial to stopping Oregon State’s run game to hold them at under 200 passing and rushing yards.
In the history of Oregon Football and UCLA meeting, UCLA holds the winning record with 40-32 total wins and losses to Oregon. Oregon last played UCLA at Autzen Stadium in 2022 and won 45-30. Oregon has won the last four games they played against UCLA and their last loss to the Bruins came in 2017.
MORE: Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Laughed at By Steelers Defensive Backs
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Autzen Stadium Is One Of The Loudest College Football Stadiums
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Five-Star Wide Receiver Commit Visiting For Ohio State Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Flip Creates Big Position Need in 2025 Recruiting Class
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Attempting to Flip 5-Star CB From Ohio State?