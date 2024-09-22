Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Official Kickoff Time Vs. UCLA Bruins Announced

The Oregon Ducks football team has a scheduling time update. The No. 9 ranked Oregon Ducks will face off against the UCLA Bruins at 8 P.M. PST on September 28th in the Rose Bowl. You can catch the broadcast of this game on FOX.

Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) runs the ball to score a touchdown during the annual rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) runs the ball to score a touchdown during the annual rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During this bye week for Oregon Football, many Duck fans were wondering exactly when the Ducks’ next game time would be announced. Next week, Oregon travels to Pasadena, California to take on the UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl. This contest marks the official start of in-conference play for Oregon as their first year in the Big Ten Conference.

Tonight, the answer finally surfaced for when the Ducks will kick-off. On Saturday, September 28th, the No. 9 ranked Oregon Ducks will face off against the UCLA Bruins at 8 P.M. PST. You can catch the broadcast of this game on FOX.

The Oregon Ducks enter this contest against the Bruins with an upper hand, as they are still undefeated and crushed the Oregon State Beavers during their last game in Corvallis, Oregon 49-14. UCLA is currently 1-2, and they enter this game coming off a loss from LSU 17-34. UCLA also lost to Indiana 13-42, and their only win so far this season was a close 16-13 win against Hawaii.

Bruins Quarterback Ethan Garbers 4 as the LSU Tigers take on UCLA at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 21, 20
Bruins Quarterback Ethan Garbers 4 as the LSU Tigers take on UCLA at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a lack-luster performance in both their games vs. Hawaii and Indiana, UCLA had their most promising play this season against LSU in the first half. Quarterback Ethan Garbers completed 5-6 passes including a 20-yard touchdown pass for UCLA’s first drive and had a few good long passes throughout the first half. UCLA’s defense was also able to get a few stops against LSU after struggling to stop Indiana the prior week.

However, the problems began pretty early for the Bruins. The Tigers got five sacks on Garbers costing 41 yards. UCLA also struggled on penalties, picking up nine for 80 yards of impacted play. In the second quarter, LSU strip sacked and recovered, setting the tone for the rest of the game. UCLA was scoreless after the half.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) hands off the ball to Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) during the annu
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) hands off the ball to Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) during the annual rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon on the other hand, bounced back hard against Oregon State last week. Their previous performances against Boise State and Idaho had many fans wondering if their offense, particularly the offensive line and Dillon Gabriel, would ever find a cohesive rhythm. In Corvallis, the Ducks showed just that by allowing 7.5 yards per carry on the run (an improvement from 3 yards per carry against Boise State) and Gabriel showed an impressive run game with a 54-yard quarterback keeper touchdown. Gabriel was also 20-24, threw for 291 yards, and two touchdowns.

Oregon’s defense also played flawlessly in the second half against Oregon State. Bryce Boettcher led the team with 10 total tackles and 4 solo tackles. Tony Tuioti and Brandon Johnson were also crucial to stopping Oregon State’s run game to hold them at under 200 passing and rushing yards.

In the history of Oregon Football and UCLA meeting, UCLA holds the winning record with 40-32 total wins and losses to Oregon. Oregon last played UCLA at Autzen Stadium in 2022 and won 45-30. Oregon has won the last four games they played against UCLA and their last loss to the Bruins came in 2017.

ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

