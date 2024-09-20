Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Five-Star Wide Receiver Commit Visiting For Ohio State Game
Five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since January of 2023. The elite prospect from Tampa, Florida, has stayed strong in his commitment to Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and wide receivers coach Junior Adams despite pressure from the in-state schools.
Most recently, Wilson scheduled a visit to Eugene for Oct. 12 as the Ohio State Buckeyes travel into town, one of the biggest games of the season. Wilson has visited the Ducks twice, but he has yet to experience the gameday atmosphere inside Autzen Stadium.
“I am talking to coach Junior Adams and coach Lanning all the time,” Wilson told Chad Simmons of On3. “They are treating me like I am on the team already. We talk about stretches to help me, we go over plays, we talk life and it is going to be hard for anyone to change my mind.”
Ranked as a top 25 overall recruit in the class of 2025 by the 247Sports Composite, Wilson is one of the most coveted wide receiver prospects in the country. As a result, nearly every top program wants Wilson’s talents, especially the Florida schools.
Wilson was rumored to be in Gainesville for the Miami vs. Florida game in week one, and he is currently scheduled to attend Florida State’s home game against Florida on Nov. 30. Despite the chatter surrounding the in-state schools, Wilson has continued to reaffirm his Oregon commitment publicly.
“Oregon showed who they really are against Oregon State. Coach Lanning has a different mindset around football, and he is going to win a national championship. Off the field, he is the nicest guy, but on the field, he is different. He and Oregon will definitely win it all,” Wilson told Simmons.
According to Wilson, schools like Florida State and Miami are in contact with him almost every day, in addition to his conversations with the Ducks. Because of the distance and Wilson’s caliber as a recruit, Ducks fans will not feel safe until the wide receiver signs his National Letter of Intent (NLI).
Wilson took to social media this summer to shut down any ideas of a potential decommitment from the Ducks.
“It’s been my dream school since forever, like since I opened my eyes as a baby it’s been my dream school,” says Wilson. “Coach Lanning, he just made it ten times better. Great support system, they love you as a person.”
As the Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 12, plenty of recruits will be visiting Eugene for the primetime matchup between two of the top teams in the Big Ten this season.
