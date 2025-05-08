Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Compared To Peyton Manning For Key Trait

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is getting comparisons to NFL legend Peyton Manning. Nix has become a recruiting tool for in Denver for NFL free agents, similar to Manning in 2012 when he signed in NFL Free Agency. Coach Sean Payton added key players this offseason.

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
NFL athletes want to play with Nix, because the franchise has a clear vision and is headed in the right direction after going 10–7 and reaching the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"(Nix) is a guy that players want to be around," Super Bowl champion Chris Harris Jr. told Kay Adams. "And we haven't had a guy that was a big recruiter since Peyton Manning. Everybody wanted to come to Denver when we had Peyton."

Harris Jr. played for the Broncos from 2011-2019, with the Pro Football Hall-Of-Famer Manning, so his perspective of the two quarterbacks is unique.

"Now, to be able to have a guy like Bo, who's a cornerstone guy for us - we believe in him, the players believe in him, everybody in the building believes in him - Now, everybody outside sees that, they feel that energy. Now they want to be a part of it," Harris Jr. continued.

Denver, Colorado, USA; American football player Peyton Manning before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers against the De
Sep 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; American football player Peyton Manning before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Denver Broncosin the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver coach Sean Payton added key players this offseason at positions of need, highlighted by tight end Evan Engram, cornerback Jahdae Barron, safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

After departing the San Francisco 49ers and signing with Denver, Hufanga talked about his new quarterback in Nix.

“Even talking to Dre (Greenlaw), he was my locker partner at the Niners and then we came here together, we were like ‘Man, when you got a quarterback that can go out there and really play, as a defense, you know it’s just not three and out,” Hufanga told DNVR’s Zac Stevens. “There are a lot of teams like that in the NFL. So for us, it’s like ‘We got potential here.’ Why can't we come over here and help change. He’s the reason.”

The future is bright in Denver with Nix, who dazzled with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in a break out rookie season.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a pi
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An offensive rookie of the year candidate, Nix's dominance in the NFL does not come as a surprise to Ducks fans, who witnessed his poise in the pocket. After transferring from Auburn, Nix shined at Oregon, breaking the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes.

After quickly adjusting to the NFL, Nix broke multiple NFL rookie records in 2024. Nix became the first rookie quarterback ever with multiple games with at least 300 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a passer rating of at least 140. Nix broke the rookie record for the most games with 200 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions. Nix led all NFL rookies in total touchdowns, passing yards and completion percentage in 2024.

Nix has the support and respect of Payton, who is also in his second season as a Denver Bronco.

"I know this, (Nix) is very conscientious. ... I think it's all in front of him," Payton said after Nix's rookie season. "I've said this before, I think we've found that player that can lead us and be what we need relative to having the success that we're used to having. I think we found him."

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild card game against the Buffalo Bil
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild card game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Manning expects Nix and the Broncos to keep building on their momentum in the 2025 NFL season.

"It’s been a good fit,” Manning said during an interview on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan in January. “I just see it continuing to get better... You could tell Sean was interested in him early on as a player, as a person. And I think he’s been everything that Sean was kind of hoping he would be. Just a gym rat, a guy that loves ball, a guy that wants more. ‘Hey, give me more, I can handle it.'”

