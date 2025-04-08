Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos To Select Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson In Updated NFL Mock Draft

Will the Denver Broncos select former Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson in the 2025 NFL Draft? Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is Johnson's adopted brother, and the two overlapped at Oregon for one season.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
The NFL Draft is coming quickly, and the last of the mock drafts are arriving. NFL.Com draft analyst Chad Reuter released his latest mock up of how he envisions the first five rounds playing out. Reuter has just one Oregon Duck going in his first round mock, projecting Derrick Harmon, the former Michigan State Spartan turned Oregon Duck defensive tackle going to the Houston Texans, who have the No. 25 pick in this year's draft.

With the No. 122 overall pick, Reuter predicts that the Denver Broncos will select Tez Johnson, the former Oregon wideout. Johnson would be reunited not only with former teammate and former Oregon Duck wide receiver Troy Franklin, but also with his brother, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Johnson and Nix are no strangers to being teammates:the two of them played together at Pinson Valley High School, coached by none other than Bo's father Patrick. The Broncos showed interest in Johnson at the NFL Combine, with the Broncos eager to give their young franchise quarterback more weapons.

Troy Franklin catching his first postseason touchdown
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) catches a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Duck to Bronco pipeline has been a success recently, with Franklin collecting 28 catches for 263 yards and two scores in his rookie campaign. Franklin averaged over nine yards per reception and was on the receiving end of a Bo Nix 60-yard touchdown pass to put the Broncos up by seven on the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs last season.

Johnson would be joining a wide receiver room with some veteran leadership already established as Courtland Sutton is expected to be Denver's number one option at wideout going into the 25-26 season.

Perhaps the most exciting prospect of Johnson being selected by the Broncos is the potential shown by quarterback Bo Nix in his rookie campaign. Nix led Denver to the postseason for the first time in nine seasons. Nix finished his first year as an NFL starter with an impressive stat line, compiling over 3,000 yards through the air while being in the top six for touchdowns thrown with 29.

With an entire summer to develop under Broncos coach Sean Payton, Nix can focus on the weight room and watching film. Going into next season, there is no reason Nix can't lead Denver to the postseason once again, maybe this time he'll be doing it with Johnson beside him.

Conerly Jr in his stance preparing to block
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) prepares to block during the second half against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Reuter also has a Duck going off the board as the first pick in the second round, predicting that Josh Conerly Jr., former Oregon offensive tackle, will be taken by the Cleveland Browns with pick number thirty three overall. If Conerly does go to Cleveland, he would have a chance to practice against one of the best edge rushers in the NFL in Myles Garrett, who signed a four year, $160 million dollar contract extension with the Browns this offseason.

Reuter predicts that the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson in the third round of the NFL Draft. Ferguson ended his season with 43 catches, 591 yards and three touchdowns. The former Duck would instantly provide a spark to a Jaguars offense that faltered and was downright poor at times last season.

