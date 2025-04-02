NFL Draft Sleeper? Oregon Ducks' Offensive Lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Projection, Best Team Fits
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr has gone somewhat under the radar during the last month of the offseason. Is he an NFL Draft "sleeper"? In the media and to fans, if people aren’t enamored with your ability and your name isn’t the topic of daily discussion, it can be considered a negative thing.
For a player like Conerly Jr, it should be taken as nothing less than a positive. With tape as clean as Conerly Jr’s and with the flying colors in which he passed the tests at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, there’s not much to harp on outside of team fit.
Even in that case, Conerly will be a high-draft pick. Most draft analysts have a late first-round grade on Conerly Jr, some even veering into the top of the second round, but those are more examples of personal preference over actual team need. It would be surprising if Conerly Jr fell out of the first round and the recent trend with draft analysts shows just that. Conerly was selected in the first round of two different mock drafts by ESPN and NFL.com, 28th overall to the Detroit Lions and 30th overall to the New England Patriots.
“Despite a fruitful free agency, the Patriots could still use better protection and more playmakers around quarterback Drake Maye. They had the second-worst pass block win rate last season (50.9%). Those needs and a steady supply of draft capital might embolden them to move up for Conerly, an ever-steady left tackle who had an excellent 2024 season. He allowed one sack over 14 starts. The Patriots can make this trade to get ahead of Kansas City and Cleveland, who could both be interested in the tackle market.” said ESPN analyst Field Yates in his recent mock.
“Based on recent history, GM Brad Holmes looks for good athletes from big schools when drafting early, and we know he covets talent in the trenches. Conerly can challenge for a starting role at right guard right away, then take over at left tackle when the 31-year-old Taylor Decker moves on.” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said.
Conerly Jr also finds himself with first-round grades on multiple analysts' big boards, where the top players are ranked on a grade scale not beholden to draft slot. Conerly Jr was recently ranked in the top 50 of NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s best prospect list. Jeremiah is one of the most respected names in the business and also has spent years as a former NFL scout himself. He had this to say about Conerly Jr and his expectations during the transition to becoming an NFL starter in due time.
“Conerly has an athletic frame with solid bulk and long arms. He lined up at left tackle for the Ducks. In the pass game, he pops out of his stance with quick feet and is patient with his hands. He can cut off speed rushers and effectively redirect versus counters. He does have some hip tightness and lacks ideal sink and bend.” said senior NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
“He lunges on occasion, putting himself in bad positions. In the run game, he fits well initially but needs to improve his ability to stay attached and finish. He plays under control at the second level and out in space. Overall, Conerly isn't an elite athlete, but he has the tools to develop into a solid starter in time.” Jeremiah continued.
Overall, the outlook is bright for Conerly Jr. As he is less the four weeks away from having his name called on draft night, the anticipation bubbles, and the dream inches closer.