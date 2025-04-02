Bo Nix 'Destined For Greatness': AFC Rival Coaches Judge Denver Quarterback And Sean Payton
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is judged and evaluated by AFC Conference rival head coaches at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback Nix and coach Sean Payton are highly respected amongst their peers for their NFL playoff run in Nix's rookie season.
"Very impressed with Bo Nix, especially for a rookie quarterback." Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said per DenverBroncos.com. "I am not surprised he led his team to the playoffs. We were fortunate we played a pretty good game that day. That's a hard deal, when you're going in there as a playoff quarterback, and a rookie at that, and then having to go on the road in that type of environment. I'm sure he is destined for greatness, from what he showed in his first season."
Nix led the Broncos to the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2015. Denver lost to the Bills on Wild Card Weekend, 31-7, on the road in a intense playoff environment that McDermott alluded to.
In coach Sean Payton's first season as head coach with a rookie quarterback in Nix, the Broncos finished with their first winning season in seven years. The positive momentum has Ducks fans excited to tune in on Sundays while other AFC coaches are on notice, per a video from DenverBroncos.com.
"Great future," said Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Nix. "I think he's a heck of a player. Throws the ball well, accurate, can run. He's a good player."
"You can just see the development, week to week (in Nix)," said Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh. "The Broncos, Sean (Payton), everybody, they did a tremendous job."
"Exactly what they would have hoped he would have been," said Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll on Nix. "I think he came through. I saw him from the opening game, when he was not ready, to be the guy he showed he was later on in the season. He became a dynamic football player very quickly. I think a tremendous amount of credit goes to Sean (Payton) for helping build him. It's hard to figure those guys out sometimes."
"I think he's going to have a great career," said Cincinnatti Bengals coach Zac Taylor. "Seems like a guy his team really responds to in the right way. He's got good leadership skills. They seem to believe in him, which is a huge piece of the puzzle. Excited to watch him continue to evolve."
Denver selected Nix No. 12-overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and at the time, it was a polarizing pick. However, Payton was sure he got his guy. Nix quickly silenced doubters in his rookie season, improving each week to finish with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. He emerged as an offensive rookie of the year candidate.
"I know this, (Nix) is very conscientious. ... I think it's all in front of him," Payton said after Nix's rookie season. "I've said this before, I think we've found that player that can lead us and be what we need relative to having the success that we're used to having. I think we found him."
Nix's dominance in the league does not come as a surprise to Ducks fans. A fan favorite, Nix oozed poise and professionalism in Eugene. After transferring from Auburn, Nix shined at Oregon, breaking the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes.
He continued his dominance in 2024, leading all NFL rookies in total touchdowns, passing yards and completion percentage.
Nix is not satisfied with the success from 2024.
"The cliché, good answer would be, we had a winning season, we made it to the playoff, we did something we haven't done in a while, we competed hard against teams that are really good and we just kind of prove to ourselves that we belong in some of these games," Nix said after losing to the Bill in the postseason.
"But you play this game to reach the highest level and so, I don't want to be complacent," Nix continued. "I don't want to ever just be comfortable, satisfied and happy with something that looks good on the outside. You play this game to win, and everybody is working for a Super Bowl, and we owe that to ourselves because of the time we put into it."
Nix also broke multiple NFL rookie records last season.
Nix became the first rookie quarterback ever with multiple games with at least 300 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a passer rating of at least 140. Nix broke the rookie record for the most games with 200 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions. He also wow'd with the second-most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history - His 29 touchdown passes trailed only Justin Herbert’s 31 in 2020.
Entering season two for both Nix and Payton, how far can these Broncos go?