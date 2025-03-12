Denver Broncos Sign Top NFL Free Agent Tight End Evan Engram Over L.A. Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos both hosting top NFL free agent tight end Evan Engram, to help their respective quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Bo Nix. It appears there was a battle for the two-time Pro Bowl Engram within the AFC West rivals.
UPDATE - The Broncos get their guy in Engram, according to Adam Schefter.
"Broncos are signing two-time Pro-Bowl TE Evan Engram to a two-year deal. Denver has been seeking TE help in recent seasons and now finally has found some."
Ironically enough, both quarterbacks are former Oregon Ducks stars. Both Nix and Herbert need more offensive weapons to lead their teams in the highly-competitive AFC West, highlighted by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Engram visited the Broncos on Monday and the Chargers on Tuesday after being released from the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
A first-round pick in 2017 from Mississippi, Engram is a two-time Pro Bowler, spending five years with the New York Giants and three with Jacksonville
Engram played in nine games in 2024 due to injuries (hamstring, shoulder) but still finished with 47 receptions for 365 yards. 2023 was his most productive season with 114 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns.
Engram would be a welcome addition for the Chargers and coach Jim Harbaugh, who are still on the hunt for a No. 1 receiver to pair with the Eugene-native Herbert. Engram would give the Chargers a great, big option alongside second-year breakout wideout Ladd McConkey. The rookie McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
As far as tight ends go, the Chargers got minimal production in 2024. L.A. tight end Will Dissly led the team with 50 receptions for 481 yards and two touchdowns.
The former Oregon Ducks star Herbert has yet to win an NFL playoff game. As one of the most beloved former Ducks of all time, Oregon fans hope that changes in season two under Harbaugh. However, to get over the playoff hump, Los Angeles must address its glaring need at receiver and tight end. The good news is Los Angeles did sign running back Najee Harris in NFL Free Agency, which is a needed boost to its offense.
Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 record in 2024, claiming the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs before losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.
Herbert wow'd with his arm and legs last season. He finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.
For the Broncos, tight end is a huge position of need. In 2024, Adam Trautman led all Denver tight ends with 188 yards receiving. There were 25 individual NFL players that out-produced Denvers entire tight end room.
Nix is fresh off a strong rookie season, leading the Broncos to the franchise's first playoff appearance since they won Super Bowl 50 during the 2015 campaign. He emerged as an NFL offensive rookie of the year candidate after finishing 2024 completing 376 of 567 passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 92 carries for 430 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Whether Nix or Herbert get to play with Engram in 2025, it's still a win for Ducks fans.