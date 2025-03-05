New York Jets Release Davante Adams: L.A. Chargers Most Likely Destination?
The New York Jets are moving on from their quarterback Aaron Rodgers era with the release of wide receiver Davante Adams. However, the Jets' loss could be the gain of the Los Angeles Chargers and former Oregon Duck quarterback Justin Herbert.
Adams, who was a longtime friend and teammate of Rodgers, was released after a trade did not materialize with his salary cap set at $38.3 million. Adams also revealed at the end of the Jets' 2024 season that his allegiance with the Jets largely hinged on Rogers' future with the franchise.
So how does Adams' departure from the Jets' work in the Chargers' favor? It's no secret Herbert and company need more receiver targets for the young quarterback. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Adams' preferred new teams include the Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams, and the San Francisco 49ers. As a California native, any of those franchises puts Adams closer to home.
Furthermore, as seen on Adams' Instagram, the veteran wide receiver is already in California, enjoying time with his family at Disneyland.
"While the assumption has been that Davante Adams wants to play with Aaron Rodgers (and historically, that's been the plan), my understanding is the pull of being on the West Coast is very real," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted on social media.
The Chargers' pass offense ranked 19th in the league during the 2024 season and Herbert averaged 227 yards a game (his lowest in his five season in the NFL) due to the lack of targets in the backfield. Beyond rookie Ladd McConkey, Herbert didn't find too many consistent connections. In fact, Herbert's season total of 23 touchdowns is the second lowest of his professional career, only eclipsed by 20 the year prior.
In his 2024 season with the Jets, Adams totaled 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns off 85 receptions. Throughout his 12 seasons in the league, Adams has racked up five season with over 1,000 recorded yards and six seasons with double-digit touchdowns.
Adams has the skills in a receiver Herbert needs, and the Chargers have over $60 million in cap space to spend. Plus, with Rodgers rumored to be heading to Adams' former franchise, the Las Vegas Raiders, its unlikely Adams will follow.
Chargers' coach Jim Harbaugh spoke on Herbert's talents during a media availability for the NFL Combine on Pro Football Talk. The coach glowed about Herbert, despite his struggles in the 2024 season.
"I've never been around a competitor quite like him," Harbaugh said. "Some great ones (I've been around) but no doubt in my mind that Justin Herbert is not only one of the great quarterbacks in the NFL today but truly one of the great quarterbacks of all time. That's from daily, weekly, monthly, and now it's been one year being around him. I can confidently say that there's nobody that brings more to the organization than Justin Herbert."