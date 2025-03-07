Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Earns Rookie of the Year Honors From Senior Bowl
Former Oregon Ducks star and current Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix came up short of winning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, an honor that went to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
However, Nix is still receiving some major recognition as one of three Reese's Senior Bowl Rookies of the Year, the organization announced on Thursday.
"Congratulations to former Oregon & Auburn QB Bo Nix on being named as our Co-Offensive Rookie of the Year," the Senior Bowl said in an announcement. "Nix lead the Denver Broncos to a 10-win season and a spot in the playoffs. He finished 3rd in the NFL OROY vote earlier this year. Big things ahead for Bo and the Broncos!"
Nix is one of three winners for the Senior Bowl Rookies of the Year, joining Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey, a teammate of former Oregon Ducks star quarterback Justin Herbert.
Nix had some extensive comments about Herbert during the season before the two met for the first time as opponents.
"I played with his little brother, Pat, and he would be back here every once in a while, came to a game or two team and I was just able to be around him and talk and just kind of get to know him," Nix said of Herbert. "Obviously (we're) not super close cause we don't have a whole lot of time, but I do appreciate him coming before me. He played for a while at Oregon. Went through some tough times, battled through it, won a Pac-12 Championship and a Rose Bowl.
"(Herbert) is one of those guys you look up to playing at Oregon, and now he's been in the league for several years," Nix continued.
McConkey finished the season with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns while Verse had 66 total tackles (36 solo), 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups.
As for Nix had a stellar rookie season, leading the Broncos to the franchise's first playoff appearance since they won Super Bowl 50 during the 2015 campaign. Denver fell to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card with a 31-7 loss, though it hardly put a dent into what Nix accomplished as a rookie.
He finished the season with 18 starts (including playoffs) for the Broncos. During the regular season, he completed 376 of 567 passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 92 carries for 430 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Though Nix didn't win Offensive Rookie of the Year, he was still a finalist for the award, joining Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr.