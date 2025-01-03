Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell Injury Update After Earning NFL Pro Bowl Nod
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell has been selected to his third consecutive NFC Pro Bowl roster, but the former Oregon Ducks unanimous All-American suffered played through a thumb injury on Monday Night Football, according to Detroit coach Dan Campbell.
Against the San Francisco 49ers, Sewell was early heading into the locker room before the first half ended, reportedly dealing with a thumb injury. He returned to the field in the third quarter, and Campbell revealed that Sewell was dealing with a thumb injury after the game. He seemed confident in the offensive tackle's health.
"He should be good," said Campbell.
Sewell has been one of the most consistent and dependable players in the league regardless of position but specifically stands out for his capabilities as an athlete in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s creative offensive scheme. The former first-round draft pick has lived up to the billing and then some. Sewell joins Lomas Brown and Lou Creekmur as the only Detroit Lions offensive tackles to make three Pro Bowls.
For as talented as Sewell is as a player, he’s equally respected as a leader. Penei’s pre-game speeches to the team are often shared via the Detriot Lions social media team and have become a customary viral moment as the messages are often delivered with a passion like only an offensive lineman can provide. Being a leader by doing the little things and being a professional is expected of everyone at the NFL level, but very few players are respected enough to be viable leaders like Sewell is.
On the field, Sewell is highly regarded as a blocker, obviously, but what makes him even more exciting is his athletic profile. Sewell has thrown passes, caught passes, been used as a motion man in certain formations, and even lined up outside as a wide receiver before. The best part about the usage in that respect is it’s rarely ever a decoy play. Sewell is either involved as a lead blocker or legitimately a threat to throw or catch.
MORE: Nick Saban Upset With Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff Path vs. Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Takes Blame For Loss To Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Peyton Manning Addresses Bo Nix's Future With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton
At just 24 years old, Sewell is on track to be the most accomplished Detroit Lions offensive tackle in franchise history. His overall trajectory could see him eventually work his way into the Hall of Fame conversation, barring good health and sustained level. Already a three-time Pro Bowler and potentially soon-to-be two-time All-Pro, the sky is the limit. He’s more than likely not at his peak power as a player yet.
To reach those heights, consistency is needed, but there’s no doubt the future is bright for the former Ducks star regardless. Sewell would probably tell you he’d trade all the individual accolades for a Super Bowl trophy at the end of this season, but the honors will mean a lot to his legacy in the coming years. Sewell and the Lions face the Minnesota Vikings in a pivotal NFC clash this Sunday. The individual accolades will take a back seat as the team prepares, but it doesn't make them any less impressive for the young offensive tackle.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart Explains Injury, Absence vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Out vs. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
MORE: Oregon Ducks To Land 5-Star Offensive Tackle Jackson Cantwell Over Georgia, Missouri?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson's Classy Move With Ohio State's Will Howard After Defeat