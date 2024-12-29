Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving Predicts Oregon Ducks National Championship After Live Duck Sighting
In a pivotal NFC South division matchup, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving exploded for a massive first-half performance and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the season. The former Oregon Ducks fan favorite was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and, after outperforming expectations, has an outside shot at winning NFL Rookie of the Year.
Irving needed just 80 rushing yards against the Panthers today to become the first Buccaneers’ player since former All-Pro and Pro Bowl running back Doug Martin in 2015 to reach 1,000 rushing yards. Irving also becomes the first Bucs’ rookie to reach the 1000-yard mark since Martin in 2012.
His 1,033 rushing yards are also the most among NFL rookies.
In a poetic turn of events, a real lift duck appeared at Raymond James Stadium in the second half against the Panthers. When the Duck was shown on the jumbotron, fans began to chant "Ducky! Ducky! Ducky!" in replace of "Bucky! Bucky! Bucky!"
After the game, Irving said he felt the Duck was a good omen for his former team, the Oregon Ducks, who are facing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.
"It just gives a hint that the Ducks are gonna win a national championship," Irving said.
Additionally, Irving surpassed Buccaneers legend Cadillac Williams for the third most scrimmage yards in a single season by a rookie. Williams previously held the third-place slot with 1,259 yards. Williams was also named the 2005 Associated Press Rookie of the Year.
Over the past five seasons, only five rookies across the league have reached 1,000 yards rushing: Tyler Allgeier (2022), Kenneth Walker (2022), Najee Harris (2021), James Robinson (2020), and Johnathan Taylor (2020), according to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications.
Per NextGenStats, Bucky Irving entered the contest Sunday with 4.5 yards per carry after contact and a 36.8 percent missed tackle rate. Both are good enough for the best marks in the National Football League amongst qualified backs (100 minimum attempts).
