Detroit Lions' Terrion Arnold Honors Late Khyree Jackson With Jersey Number Change
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is honoring his late teammate by changing his jersey number for the 2025 season.
According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Arnold is switching from No. 0 to No. 6, the number that Khyree Jackson wore during his time with Arnold in Tuscaloosa while playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Jackson, who played the 2023 season with the Oregon Ducks, passed away in a car accident in July 2024 a few months after being a fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings.
Arnold said on the "New Wave Podcast" with current Alabama star wide receiver Ryan Williams that the number change is a way to make sure that Jackson's life is never forgotten.
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Announces Commitment Date, Oregon Ducks Spring Game Visit
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Declines To Comment On Nico Iamaleava, Transfer Portal
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix An NFL Free Agent's Dream? Tight End Evan Engram Addresses
“We all know what happened to my friend Khyree and I just feel like just being able to honor his legacy and then the impact that he even had on me,” Arnold said on the New Wave Podcast. “The guy was a competitor, the ultimate competitor and it’s kind of just that extra motivation when you look down and you say, ‘Dang man, I got on that 6 and my brother living through me at the same time.’"
"It's just like they have those sayings where football is bigger than you so just looking at it like talking to his little brother," Arnold continued. "He can go look on the screen and look in the camera and say, 'he's wearing number 6 because of my big brother. ... That's amazing and then just being able to talk to his family, talk to his dad or his mom and just letting them know like, 'At the end of the day, Terrion ain't forgot about Khyree.'"
Jackson and two of his high school teammates were killed in the crash in Prince George's County, Maryland. According to ESPN, the driver faces 13 charges, which includes DUI and vehicular manslaughter.
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah released a statement after Jackson's death, saying that he was "heartbroken" by the loss of the 24-year-old.
"I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree," Adofo-Mensah said. "As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him. Khyree's personality captured every room he was in. I'm devastated that his life and everything he had in front of him has been cut short. My thoughts are with Khyree's family and friends, those who played with and coached him in college, and his teammates and coaches here at the Vikings."
Jackson finished his only season at Oregon with 34 total tackles (25 solo), seven pass breakups, two sacks and three interceptions. This included an interception against Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the 2023 Pac-12 Championship.
As for Arnold, he'll now sport the new No. 6 in 2025 while helping the Lions look to build off of a historic regular season this past year that ended quickly in the NFC Divisional. He finished his rookie season with 60 total tackles, one fumble recovery and 10 pass breakups.