New York Jets Host Oregon Ducks’ Derrick Harmon Prior to NFL Draft
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was at the New York Jets practice facility this week per Harmon’s Instagram. The Jets have the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Harmon is projected as a mid to late first round selection per NFL Mock Draft Database.
The Jets will have a new look this season under first year coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn was previously the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions from 2021 through 2024. Being a defensive minded head coach, Glenn will be looking to shore up that side of the ball.
On the offensive side of things, the Jets signed former Bears and Steelers quarterback Justin Fields this offseason.
Derrick Harmon NFL Draft Profile
Derrick Harmon participated in the 2025 NFL Combine a little over month ago. Harmon is listed at 6-4.5 and 313 pounds. Next Gen Stats gives Harmon a prospect grade of 6.38, listing him as a prospect that “will eventually be a plus starter” in the NFL.
Additionally at the combine, Harmon ran a 40-yard dash of 4.95 seconds and a 10-yard split of 1.74 seconds. Compared to other defensive tackles at the combine, Harmon had the No. 4 ranked production score, No. 15 ranked athleticism score, and No. 4 ranked total score.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein evaluated Harmon, highlighting both his strengths and weaknesses.
“Harmon is wide, long, and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-rapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield,” Zierlein said. “He’s unlikely top be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket. He’s high-cut and tight-hipped, which limits his agility and reactive athleticism to finish.”
2025 Defensive Lineman Prospect Rankings
Derrick Harmon is ranked as the No. 3 defensive line prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft per CBS Sports. The two players ranked above Harmon are Michigan Wolverines’ Mason Graham and Ole Miss Rebels’ Walter Nolen.
Graham is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect while Nolan is at No. 17. Just making the first round of CBS Sports’s prospect rankings is Harmon, who is ranked No. 30 overall.
Derrick Harmon College Career
Derrick Harmon played four seasons of college football from 2021 through 2024; the first three at Michigan State and the final one at Oregon. Harmon steadily got better each season. In his final collegiate season with the Ducks in 2024, he tallied career highs in nearly every statistical category.
In 14 games last season, Harmon had career highs with 45 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumbles recovered. Harmon made Second-team All-Big Ten for being such an integral part of the Ducks defensive line.