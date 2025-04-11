Ducks Digest

New York Jets Host Oregon Ducks’ Derrick Harmon Prior to NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon paid a visit to the New York Jets facility on Thursday. Harmon is a projected first-round pick. The Jets have the No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cory Pappas

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (DL15) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (DL15) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was at the New York Jets practice facility this week per Harmon’s Instagram. The Jets have the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Harmon is projected as a mid to late first round selection per NFL Mock Draft Database. 

The Jets will have a new look this season under first year coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn was previously the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions from 2021 through 2024. Being a defensive minded head coach, Glenn will be looking to shore up that side of the ball.

On the offensive side of things, the Jets signed former Bears and Steelers quarterback Justin Fields this offseason.

Derrick Harmon NFL Draft Profile

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (DL15) participates in drills during the 2025 NF
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (DL15) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Derrick Harmon participated in the 2025 NFL Combine a little over month ago. Harmon is listed at 6-4.5 and 313 pounds. Next Gen Stats gives Harmon a prospect grade of 6.38, listing him as a prospect that “will eventually be a plus starter” in the NFL. 

Additionally at the combine, Harmon ran a 40-yard dash of 4.95 seconds and a 10-yard split of 1.74 seconds. Compared to other defensive tackles at the combine, Harmon had the No. 4 ranked production score, No. 15 ranked athleticism score, and No. 4 ranked total score. 

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein evaluated Harmon, highlighting both his strengths and weaknesses. 

“Harmon is wide, long, and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-rapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield,” Zierlein said. “He’s unlikely top be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket. He’s high-cut and tight-hipped, which limits his agility and reactive athleticism to finish.”

2025 Defensive Lineman Prospect Rankings

Blue Team defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) walks up the tunnel for halftime during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in
Blue Team defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) walks up the tunnel for halftime during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Derrick Harmon is ranked as the No. 3 defensive line prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft per CBS Sports. The two players ranked above Harmon are Michigan Wolverines’ Mason Graham and Ole Miss Rebels’ Walter Nolen. 

Graham is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect while Nolan is at No. 17. Just making the first round of CBS Sports’s prospect rankings is Harmon, who is ranked No. 30 overall.

Derrick Harmon College Career

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) looks for an open receiver as Oregon Ducks
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) looks for an open receiver as Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) closes in durigt the third quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Derrick Harmon played four seasons of college football from 2021 through 2024; the first three at Michigan State and the final one at Oregon. Harmon steadily got better each season. In his final collegiate season with the Ducks in 2024, he tallied career highs in nearly every statistical category. 

In 14 games last season, Harmon had career highs with 45 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumbles recovered. Harmon made Second-team All-Big Ten for being such an integral part of the Ducks defensive line. 

