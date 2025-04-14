5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Announces Commitment Date, Oregon Ducks Spring Game Visit
The Oregon Ducks received news on the recruiting front with five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell not only moving his visit to Eugene, Oregon, but also announcing a commitment date.
Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, Cantwell is going to be in town for Oregon's spring game on April 26. Shortly after Wiltfong's report, On3's Hayes Fawcett revealed that Cantwell will commit on April 30.
Is this good or bad news for the Ducks? Moving Cantwell's visit to the spring game is most likely a strategic move from Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff.
Ducks fans typically fill Autzen Stadium for the event, and there is definitely some excite to see both quarterbacks Dante Moore and Austin Novosad compete. Additionally, Oregon fans will be excited to see newcomers like wide receiver Dakorien Moore, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, and running back Makhi Hughes in person for the first time. As a result, the spring game is Oregon giving its best shot with Cantwell.
Typically in recruiting, hosting a prospect on the last visit is a good sign. Could this be Cantwell's final trip, confirming that Oregon is 100 percent where he wants to commit?
The elite offensive lineman is taking an official visit with the Ducks, and it will only be his second recruiting trip to campus. Before moving his trip and announcing his commitment date, Cantwell spoke to Wiltfong about some of his reasoning behind the trip to Eugene.
“It’s an opportunity to check out Eugene one more time and to make sure Oregon is what I last remember it as. Also I haven’t seen a spring practice up there yet and seen a few other minor details, so it would be good to do so," Cantwell told On3.
Not only is Cantwell seeing a spring practice, he will now get to watch the Ducks spring game in Autzen.
Cantwell is currently the No. 1 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, making him the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 recruit from the state of Missouri. The consensus five-star has not revealed much in his recruitment, but he is choosing four finalists: Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia, and Miami.
Earlier in his recruitment, Cantwell told On3 that Lanning was his favorite head coach in this recruiting process. Will that be enough for the Ducks and offensive line coach A'lique Terry to land him? Wiltfong has also reported that Cantwell is expected to receive a name, image, and likeness (NIL) as one could expect as one of the top recruits in the country.
With Cantwell in town, the Ducks will play their annual spring game on April 26 at 1 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.