Ducks Digest

How Dillon Gabriel Boosted His NFL Future In Spite of Loss to Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel couldn't get the win against the Minnesota Vikings in his first NFL start, but the former Oregon Ducks signal-caller showed some promise on Sunday during the London game.

Charlie Viehl

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) at Huntington Bank Field.
Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel lost to the Minnesota Vikings 21-17 in his first NFL start, but the former Oregon Ducks quarterback made showed promise. He was unable to convert key third downs in the fourth quarter as Cleveland lost the lead in the final minute of the game.

However, he was able to move the ball with the Browns offense, and Gabriel has plenty to build off of despite the loss.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) at Huntington Bank Field.
Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel Looks Promising in Loss

Gabriel finished the game with 190 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 57.6 percent of his passes. Cleveland had not held a halftime lead in their first four games of the season, but Gabriel and the Browns led 10-7 over Minnesota at halftime.

In his lone season at Oregon, one of Gabriel's most trusted targets was former Ducks and current Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, and Gabriel has brought his affinity of throwing to his tight ends to the NFL.

The Browns rookie threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Cleveland tight end Harold Fannin in the first quarter. On Gabriel's second score, he threaded the needle to Browns tight end David Njoku for a nine-yard touchdown.

Njoku finished the game as Cleveland's leading receiver with six catches for 67 yards and the touchdown. He was targeted nine times by Gabriel.

While there are still many things that Gabriel can improve upon, the rookie had some rookie moments in his first full NFL game. In the fourth quarter, Gabriel and the Cleveland offense failed to convert on multiple third downs. Instead of extending possessions, the Browns were forced to punt three times in the final quarter.

Cleveland's defense protected the lead until Minnesota quarterback Carson Wentz found Vikings receiver Jordan Addison in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks downfield during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks downfield during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

MORE: How Penn State's Upset Loss Impacts Oregon Ducks' Résumé

MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Receives Boldest Prediction Yet

MORE: Oregon Ducks Eyeing Elite Quarterback Recruit in 2027 Class

MORE: Five Shocking Stats From Oregon Ducks Undefeated Season So Far

Oregon Ducks Development

Gabriel played one season at Oregon under Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein, and he made the most of the opportunity. Gabriel's season ended against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, but he led Oregon to a Big Ten Championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel NFL start Cleveland Browns rookie Minnesota Vikings
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabriel's decision-making and accuracy, combined with his extensive experience as a starting quarterback, won games at Oregon. He finished the season with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Ducks, and he received the third-most votes for the Heisman Trophy.

He completed 72.9 percent of his passes in Stein's offense, and his efficiency was one of his biggest strengths.

On Sunday, however, Gabriel had some questionable throws against Minnesota. He missed a couple of open targets, and some of his other incompletions seemed to be mix-ups between Gabriel and his target.

Moving On To Pittsburgh

After playing the Minnesota Vikings in London, England, Gabriel and the Browns will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 12.

After getting the win in his first NFL start, can Gabriel pick up his first division win?

feed

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football