How Dillon Gabriel Boosted His NFL Future In Spite of Loss to Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel lost to the Minnesota Vikings 21-17 in his first NFL start, but the former Oregon Ducks quarterback made showed promise. He was unable to convert key third downs in the fourth quarter as Cleveland lost the lead in the final minute of the game.
However, he was able to move the ball with the Browns offense, and Gabriel has plenty to build off of despite the loss.
Dillon Gabriel Looks Promising in Loss
Gabriel finished the game with 190 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 57.6 percent of his passes. Cleveland had not held a halftime lead in their first four games of the season, but Gabriel and the Browns led 10-7 over Minnesota at halftime.
In his lone season at Oregon, one of Gabriel's most trusted targets was former Ducks and current Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, and Gabriel has brought his affinity of throwing to his tight ends to the NFL.
The Browns rookie threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Cleveland tight end Harold Fannin in the first quarter. On Gabriel's second score, he threaded the needle to Browns tight end David Njoku for a nine-yard touchdown.
Njoku finished the game as Cleveland's leading receiver with six catches for 67 yards and the touchdown. He was targeted nine times by Gabriel.
While there are still many things that Gabriel can improve upon, the rookie had some rookie moments in his first full NFL game. In the fourth quarter, Gabriel and the Cleveland offense failed to convert on multiple third downs. Instead of extending possessions, the Browns were forced to punt three times in the final quarter.
Cleveland's defense protected the lead until Minnesota quarterback Carson Wentz found Vikings receiver Jordan Addison in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
MORE: How Penn State's Upset Loss Impacts Oregon Ducks' Résumé
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Receives Boldest Prediction Yet
MORE: Oregon Ducks Eyeing Elite Quarterback Recruit in 2027 Class
MORE: Five Shocking Stats From Oregon Ducks Undefeated Season So Far
Oregon Ducks Development
Gabriel played one season at Oregon under Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein, and he made the most of the opportunity. Gabriel's season ended against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, but he led Oregon to a Big Ten Championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Gabriel's decision-making and accuracy, combined with his extensive experience as a starting quarterback, won games at Oregon. He finished the season with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Ducks, and he received the third-most votes for the Heisman Trophy.
He completed 72.9 percent of his passes in Stein's offense, and his efficiency was one of his biggest strengths.
On Sunday, however, Gabriel had some questionable throws against Minnesota. He missed a couple of open targets, and some of his other incompletions seemed to be mix-ups between Gabriel and his target.
Moving On To Pittsburgh
After playing the Minnesota Vikings in London, England, Gabriel and the Browns will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 12.
After getting the win in his first NFL start, can Gabriel pick up his first division win?