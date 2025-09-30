Penn State's James Franklin Addresses Overturned Fumble vs. Oregon Ducks
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks took down the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in week 5 of the college football season. Penn State coach James Franklin spoke to the media on Monday, and he shared his thoughts on the controversial Oregon fumble that was overturned in the third quarter.
Penn State Coach James Franklin On Overturned Call
“We had a turnover late in the game that got overturned. You know, to me, from what I saw, cause I got this question afterwards, I didn’t see enough to overturn the call on the field,” Franklin said.
After the game on Saturday, Franklin was asked about the call, to which he said he did not see why it was overturned; he was just told Whittington’s knee was down.
At the point of the call, the game was still tied 3-3 in the third quarter. It was a heavily defensive matcup for both programs, but the call on the field would have shifted momentum into Penn State's favor.
The energy at Beaver Stadium during the Penn State White Out was high when Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley recovered the fumble, but once the call was overturned, the energy changed significantly.
On the following play, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had a touchdown pass to running back Dierre Hill Jr., giving the Ducks the lead for the first time of the game. The Ducks went on to win the matchup in double overtime, with a game-winning interception by Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman.
What Oregon’s Win Over Penn State Means
With the win over Penn State, the Oregon Ducks are 5-0 and the No. 2-ranked team in the nation. While anything can happen in football, Penn State was the toughest opponent on Oregon’s schedule. The Ducks will still have to take it one week at a time, but the win over the Nittany Lions put Oregon in good standing to make it back to the Big Ten conference championship for the second year in a row.
With how tough Penn State’s defense played, Moore faced his first big test of the season. It was not going to be an easy game, but the Oregon quarterback stepped up, and Moore is now a name to watch for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Against Penn State, Moore went 29-of-39 for 248 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 10 carries for 35 yards. Moore is a strong passer, and while he does not rely on running, he is proving that he can use his legs to get out of tough situations and earn positive yards.
The Ducks are heading into a bye week undefeated and can get their bodies right after traveling to the East Coast for a critical matchup.
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks will next face the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 12:30 p.m. PT. Indiana will also have a bye this week before traveling to Autzen Stadium to face the Ducks. It will be another big game for Oregon, as Indiana is also a top-10 undefeated opponent.