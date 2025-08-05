Ducks Digest

Dillon Gabriel Listed Above Shedeur Sanders on First Cleveland Browns Depth Chart

The Cleveland Browns have released their first depth chart amid an ongoing quarterback. A third-round pick by Cleveland, former Oregon Ducks star Dillon Gabriel was listed ahead of fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Zach Dimmitt

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) watches the other quarterbacks during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) watches the other quarterbacks during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns gave fans their first look at a depth chart on Monday as the team prepares for the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Cleveland has been making headlines this offseason due to the presence of one of the more interesting quarterback rooms in the league. Browns third-round pick and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is right in the mix with some notable names, including fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

To the surprise of some, Gabriel was listed ahead of Sanders on the first depth chart but that might not mean much given the current injury state of the position group as a whole.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws as quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) looks on during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland's First Depth Chart

On the first official depth chart, the Browns listed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as the starter with former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett as the backup. Behind them, Gabriel and Sanders fell into the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Deshaun Watson, who is entering his fourth season with the team, was listed as the No. 5 quarterback as he continues to recover from a re-ruptured Achilles.

Here's a look at the full depth chart:

New Addition

Despite the initial pecking order, there has already been some shakeup at quarterback for the Browns. With both Gabriel and Pickett expected to sit out of Sunday's exhibition opener against the Panthers due to injury, Cleveland signed former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley to a deal on Monday, throwing another notable name into the mix.

Though fans would love to see Gabriel or Sanders get a crack at it headed into Week 1, Flacco is the most logical starting option given his wealth experience and proven ability to lead the Browns franchise.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Flacco told The Athletic that he's still looking to prove doubters wrong headed into his 18th season.

"I don't want them to assume I can or can't. I don't want people to think, 'Why is Joe doing this?' I want to show them why I'm doing it," Flacco said.

Still, the Browns have made it clear that they would like for the rookies to see some notable action during the regular season, giving Sanders and Gabriel something positive to look forward to. But plans change, and one of the two could potentially end up on the practice squad due to how crowded things currently are at the position.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) chats with quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Browns will kick off against the Panthers on Friday at 4 p.m. PT. Though Gabriel will be watching from the sidelines, he will likely get his preseason chance when Cleveland plays the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams to close out their three-game exhibition slate.

After that, the Browns will have to make a decision on who will be the starting quarterback headed into their week 1 matchup at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7. Regardless of who comes out on top of the depth chart, Cleveland's quarterback room will continue to be one to watch as the season treads on.

Published
Zach Dimmitt
