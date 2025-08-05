Dillon Gabriel Listed Above Shedeur Sanders on First Cleveland Browns Depth Chart
The Cleveland Browns gave fans their first look at a depth chart on Monday as the team prepares for the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.
Cleveland has been making headlines this offseason due to the presence of one of the more interesting quarterback rooms in the league. Browns third-round pick and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is right in the mix with some notable names, including fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.
To the surprise of some, Gabriel was listed ahead of Sanders on the first depth chart but that might not mean much given the current injury state of the position group as a whole.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett Injury Status For Cleveland Browns' Preseason Game
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Surprising Quarterback Signing Before NFL Preseason Game
MORE: Cleveland Browns Update Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders' Injury Status For Practice 10
Cleveland's First Depth Chart
On the first official depth chart, the Browns listed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as the starter with former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett as the backup. Behind them, Gabriel and Sanders fell into the third and fourth spots, respectively.
Deshaun Watson, who is entering his fourth season with the team, was listed as the No. 5 quarterback as he continues to recover from a re-ruptured Achilles.
Here's a look at the full depth chart:
New Addition
Despite the initial pecking order, there has already been some shakeup at quarterback for the Browns. With both Gabriel and Pickett expected to sit out of Sunday's exhibition opener against the Panthers due to injury, Cleveland signed former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley to a deal on Monday, throwing another notable name into the mix.
Though fans would love to see Gabriel or Sanders get a crack at it headed into Week 1, Flacco is the most logical starting option given his wealth experience and proven ability to lead the Browns franchise.
Flacco told The Athletic that he's still looking to prove doubters wrong headed into his 18th season.
"I don't want them to assume I can or can't. I don't want people to think, 'Why is Joe doing this?' I want to show them why I'm doing it," Flacco said.
Still, the Browns have made it clear that they would like for the rookies to see some notable action during the regular season, giving Sanders and Gabriel something positive to look forward to. But plans change, and one of the two could potentially end up on the practice squad due to how crowded things currently are at the position.
The Browns will kick off against the Panthers on Friday at 4 p.m. PT. Though Gabriel will be watching from the sidelines, he will likely get his preseason chance when Cleveland plays the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams to close out their three-game exhibition slate.
After that, the Browns will have to make a decision on who will be the starting quarterback headed into their week 1 matchup at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7. Regardless of who comes out on top of the depth chart, Cleveland's quarterback room will continue to be one to watch as the season treads on.