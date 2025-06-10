5-Star EDGE Recruit Richard Wesley Raves About Oregon Ducks Official Visit
It's been a month since the now-infamous video of coach Dan Lanning jumping in the pool with five-star recruit Richard Wesley after he announced his decision to play for the Oregon Ducks was posted. Just 17 days later, he de-committed.
The elite edge rusher made his way back to Eugene this past weekend for a second look. This time, his family members came along with him on the trip. Wesley spoke to 247Sports about his time at Oregon:
"I mean, I love it up there... It was great to be back in the city and see everybody once again and feel welcomed... We still think very highly of Oregon. They are making a big push for sure, but I have to weigh out my other options before making a decision."- Richard Wesley via 247Sports
With powerhouse Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Wesley reclassified to the Class of 2026 so he'll be entering college football much younger than most. In his freshman season, the edge rusher had 50 total tackles (11.5 tackles for loss), 9.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 12 games. After his sophomore campaign, Wesley finished with 44 total tackles (16 tackles for loss), nine sacks, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery through 12 games.
The 6-4, 250-pound prospect is ranked as the nation's No. 43 overall recruit, No. 7 edge rusher, and No. 6 prospect from the state of California, per On3's rankings. His Name, Image, and likeness (NIL) valuation stands currently at $312,000, according to On3, heading into his final high school campaign.
"The interactions were great. They didn't change or switch up because of what happened, and treated me like I was one of their players. This also was one of the trips that a good majority of my family went out to, and they for sure loved it... "The Oregon coaches told me that they wanted me to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime experience with all the official visits, so they didn't push me into committing."- Richard Wesley via 247Sports
He will still be taking two more official visits with the Texas Longhorns on June 20 and Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30. The Texas A&M Aggies and USC Trojans are also in the hunt, and it looks like his new decision won't be made until the fall, weighing all his options this time around.
Along with Wesley, a haul of 2026 talent was in town this past weekend, including three additional five-star recruits:
Five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington
Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson
Five-star safety Jett Washington
Four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell
Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips (Oregon commit)
Four-star safety Joey O'Brien
Four-star defensive back Xavier Lherisse (Oregon commit)
Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland (Oregon commit)
Three-star offensive lineman Jax Tanner
Per On3's rankings, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 10 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference.