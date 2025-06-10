Ducks Digest

5-Star EDGE Recruit Richard Wesley Raves About Oregon Ducks Official Visit

Along with the Oregon Ducks, five-star recruit Richard Wesley is heavily considering the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The five-star pass rusher recently de-committed from Dan Lanning's 2026 recruiting class.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads the Ducks onto the field as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads the Ducks onto the field as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's been a month since the now-infamous video of coach Dan Lanning jumping in the pool with five-star recruit Richard Wesley after he announced his decision to play for the Oregon Ducks was posted. Just 17 days later, he de-committed.

The elite edge rusher made his way back to Eugene this past weekend for a second look. This time, his family members came along with him on the trip. Wesley spoke to 247Sports about his time at Oregon:

"I mean, I love it up there... It was great to be back in the city and see everybody once again and feel welcomed... We still think very highly of Oregon. They are making a big push for sure, but I have to weigh out my other options before making a decision."

The sun sets over Autzen Stadium as Oregon players and cheerleaders take the field for the game against Boise State in Eugene
The sun sets over Autzen Stadium as Oregon players and cheerleaders take the field for the game against Boise State in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With powerhouse Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Wesley reclassified to the Class of 2026 so he'll be entering college football much younger than most. In his freshman season, the edge rusher had 50 total tackles (11.5 tackles for loss), 9.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 12 games. After his sophomore campaign, Wesley finished with 44 total tackles (16 tackles for loss), nine sacks, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery through 12 games.

The 6-4, 250-pound prospect is ranked as the nation's No. 43 overall recruit, No. 7 edge rusher, and No. 6 prospect from the state of California, per On3's rankings. His Name, Image, and likeness (NIL) valuation stands currently at $312,000, according to On3, heading into his final high school campaign.

"The interactions were great. They didn't change or switch up because of what happened, and treated me like I was one of their players. This also was one of the trips that a good majority of my family went out to, and they for sure loved it... "The Oregon coaches told me that they wanted me to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime experience with all the official visits, so they didn't push me into committing."

He will still be taking two more official visits with the Texas Longhorns on June 20 and Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30. The Texas A&M Aggies and USC Trojans are also in the hunt, and it looks like his new decision won't be made until the fall, weighing all his options this time around.

Along with Wesley, a haul of 2026 talent was in town this past weekend, including three additional five-star recruits:

Five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson

Five-star safety Jett Washington

Four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell

Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips (Oregon commit)

Four-star safety Joey O'Brien

Four-star defensive back Xavier Lherisse (Oregon commit)

Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland (Oregon commit)

Three-star offensive lineman Jax Tanner

Per On3's rankings, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 10 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference.

ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

