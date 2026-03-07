Dillon Thieneman, Kenyon Sadiq Biggest Movers After NFL Combine

Several stars for the Oregon Ducks 2025 football squad impressed at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The performance of a certain pair of Oregon players at the combine, however, improved their stock ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and defensive back Dillon Thieneman are among the two Ducks who turned heads at the combine and have put themselves in a prime position to be selected high in the draft.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr’s latest NFL Draft Big Board rankings, Sadiq and Thieneman are among the top-ranked prospects. Here’s a look at where both of them rank following the combine.

Kenyon Sadiq

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After his record-breaking combine performance, Sadiq ranks as the No. 13 overall prospect in the draft, according to Kiper. During the combine, Sadiq proved why he has the potential to be the next star NFL tight end by shattering records. One of those records included the best run by a tight end in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.39 seconds.

Sadiq’s speed as a tight end is one of the many reasons why he could be selected inside the top 15 of the draft. Last season with the Ducks, Sadiq recorded 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, playing a major role for Oregon's explosive offense.

Sadiq’s eight touchdowns were the most by a tight end in the FBS this season as he became the first Oregon player to win the Big Ten Tight End of the Year award and was named a finalist for the Mackey Award.

Several teams in this year's draft are in desperate need of a tight end, and wherever Sadiq lands, he could make an immediate impact in his rookie season. Potential landing spots for Sadiq include the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos.

Dillon Thieneman

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the combine, Thieneman was projected to be a second-round pick in the draft. Now, following an impressive showing at the combine, Thieneman could be a late first-round pick. Kiper has Thieneman as the No. 20 overall prospect on his draft big board after previously having Thieneman unranked.

Thieneman’s 40-yard dash time of 4.35 seconds was ranked fourth best among the safeties that competed in the combine. This performance is nothing new for Thieneman, as his speed was on full display during his two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers and one with Oregon this past season.

Throughout his one season with the Ducks, Thieneman was one of the top leaders on Oregon’s defense, recording 92 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack for the Ducks. Thieneman’s play helped make Oregon one of the top defenses in college football last season under former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

Along with his 40-yard dash time, Thieneman showed incredible strength in the vertical and broad jump. His vertical was 41 inches, while his broad jump measured at 10-5. With several teams in the NFL in need of an impactful player in their secondary, the addition of Thieneman could help them take the next step.

Thieneman excels in forcing turnovers and has shown great composure in stopping the opposing running game. These talents that Thieneman possesses will serve an NFL team well if they choose to select the Oregon defensive back as a late first or early second round draft pick.