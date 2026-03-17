Dillon Thieneman Reveals Confidence in Combine Workout at Oregon Ducks Pro Day

Inside the Moshofsky Center directly next to Autzen Stadium, NFL scouts from across the country converged to watch the outgoing Oregon Duck seniors show their stuff in Pro Day workouts.

18 outgoing Ducks participated in a number of workouts, with over half of those athletes being Ducks not receiving invitations to this years' NFL Combine. What's surprising, is that one Duck who did attend the combine, and even significantly raised his draft stock in doing so, was noticeably absent from the action of Pro Day.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman helps inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher warm up during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Thieneman Sits Out Oregon Duck Pro Day

Pro Football Focus' No. 1 graded safety of the 2025-2026 season, Dillon Thieneman was seen prior to Pro Day workouts assisting linebacker Bryce Boettcher in his warmups, tossing the ball back and forth near the endzone of the Moshofsky Center turf. Thieneman, who was wearing sweats, did not participate in workouts at all Tuesday afternoon.

For Duck fans wondering why Thieneman did not participate in Pro Day workouts, the answer might be found in his eye-popping NFL Combine results, that helped the Indiana native become a hot topic around the league.

Thieneman didn't talk to the media on Tuesday, but his actions might have spoken louder than any words could have. With strong testing from the combine, Thieneman appears content with his results.

Dillon Thieneman hasn't participated at Oregon's Pro Day, but he still helped Bryce Boettcher warm up@lilycrane23 pic.twitter.com/5O6nanHOcS — Oregon Ducks On SI (@OregonDucks_SI) March 17, 2026

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Thieneman Impresses at NFL Combine

With the presumed top safety prospect in the nation, former Ohio State Buckeye Caleb Downs, not participating in any of the combine workouts, Thieneman quickly showed himself as one of the top athletes in the pack.

His 4.35 40-yard dash time ranks the fourth-fastest in the history of combine safety prospects while his 41-inch vertical jump was the second-highest recorded for safeties in combine history. His total workout score from NFL.com projects the former Duck to be the fourth best safety working out at the combine with a projection to be an eventual starter when he gets to the league.

For the former Duck, not working out at Pro Day might be a safe bet instead of a risky gamble trying to replicate history-making previous numbers.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) breaks up a pass play intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Jameson Geers (86) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dillon Thieneman's History with the Ducks

In his single season with the Ducks, Thieneman put up 92 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and five defended passes. His versatility lining up in the secondary made him a valuable asset to Oregon, and displayed a key asset to NFL scouts.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Which Teams Are Looking At Dillon Thieneman

Though representatives from every NFL team except the LA Rams were in attendance at Oregon's Pro Day, several scouts arrived with an intention to check out Oregon's outgoing prospects, including Thieneman.

However, one franchise in particular seems primed to land Thieneman in the draft.

Holding the No. 18 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings need a fresh-faced safety to replace veteran Harrison Smith, whom the team announced they're parting ways with post June 1. Smith is currently expected to retire after spending his career solely with the Vikings since joining the team in 2012.

Drafting a versatile and buzzed-about safety like Thieneman is a strong move for the Vikings to move forward from one of their more notable players, especially with Thieneman's rising draft stock. The Vikings were represented at Oregon's Pro Day.