Ducks Digest

What's The Drama: Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Former Duck Bryan Addison Heated Exchange

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a heated exchange with former Duck Bryan Addison after Addison hit Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson went to the locker room with an injury. Addison then intercepted Gabriel and returned the pick for a 96-yard touchdown.

Bri Amaranthus

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks for a receiver during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks for a receiver during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are beating the UCLA Bruins (1-2) in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season. The 3-0 Ducks hope to stay undefeated in the late-night Big Ten conference clash in the Rose Bowl.

There are five former Ducks on the current UCLA team, including defensive back Bryan Addison. Addison has grabbed attention with two big plays vs. Oregon.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a heated exchange with Addison after Addison put a big hit Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson went to the locker room with an injury. Addison then intercepted Gabriel and returned the pick for 96 yard touchdown.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks for a receiver during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bo
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks for a receiver during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Late in the second quarter, Addison intercepted Gabriel and sprinted for a 96-yard touchdown to cut Oregon's lead to 28-10. It was Gabriel's first interception as a Duck.

How can Oregon grab back the momentum in the second half?

"Keep playing our game," Oregon coach Dan Lanning told the Fox broadcast at halftime. "We've been able to stop them consistently. After that first series, we settled in defensively. We have to protect the ball on offense."

Coach Lanning evaluatedGabriel's play vs. UCLA, including his interception

"Really good decision making until that last one," coach Lanning said. "That one is over with and we have to move to the next one."

Gabriel had a heated exchange with Addison earlier in the second quarter.

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson suffered a big hit from Addison. Ferguson took some time to get up. Ferguson walked off the field on his own power but had to go to the locker room before the half for further evaluation.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel celebrates a touchdown with Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel celebrates a touchdown with Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ferguson's quarterback and best friend, Gabriel, had some choice words for Addison after the hit.

Earlier this week, the senior Ferguson addressed playing some of his former teammates.

 "I think it's just really cool to be able to see those guys again," Ferguson said. "I stay in touch with a lot of them. We're really close as a class. Mo (Moliki Matavao) especially is one of my best friends still." 

Specifically, Addison impressed Ferguson.

 "It's the same thing we've seen," Ferguson said of Addison. "He's a good player. He flies around, he plays hard, and he's lengthy, so he's someone who can cause a lot of problems. It's the same thing I've seen from since he practiced here and he was here, just he's a good player." 

Oregon defensive back Bryan Addison works out during practice with the Ducks
Oregon defensive back Bryan Addison works out during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. Sports Spring Football / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

More to come on Ferguson's injury.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Wide Receiver Commit Dallas Wilson at Colorado Game

MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Autzen Stadium Is One Of The Loudest College Football Stadiums

MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Reveals Relationship with Phil Knight

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting 'Dark Horse' to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes Five-Star Commit

MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Gives Positive Injury Update: Return?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Addresses Oklahoma Brent Venables' Comments

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football