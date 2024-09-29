What's The Drama: Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Former Duck Bryan Addison Heated Exchange
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are beating the UCLA Bruins (1-2) in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season. The 3-0 Ducks hope to stay undefeated in the late-night Big Ten conference clash in the Rose Bowl.
There are five former Ducks on the current UCLA team, including defensive back Bryan Addison. Addison has grabbed attention with two big plays vs. Oregon.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a heated exchange with Addison after Addison put a big hit Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson went to the locker room with an injury. Addison then intercepted Gabriel and returned the pick for 96 yard touchdown.
Late in the second quarter, Addison intercepted Gabriel and sprinted for a 96-yard touchdown to cut Oregon's lead to 28-10. It was Gabriel's first interception as a Duck.
How can Oregon grab back the momentum in the second half?
"Keep playing our game," Oregon coach Dan Lanning told the Fox broadcast at halftime. "We've been able to stop them consistently. After that first series, we settled in defensively. We have to protect the ball on offense."
Coach Lanning evaluatedGabriel's play vs. UCLA, including his interception
"Really good decision making until that last one," coach Lanning said. "That one is over with and we have to move to the next one."
Gabriel had a heated exchange with Addison earlier in the second quarter.
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson suffered a big hit from Addison. Ferguson took some time to get up. Ferguson walked off the field on his own power but had to go to the locker room before the half for further evaluation.
Ferguson's quarterback and best friend, Gabriel, had some choice words for Addison after the hit.
Earlier this week, the senior Ferguson addressed playing some of his former teammates.
"I think it's just really cool to be able to see those guys again," Ferguson said. "I stay in touch with a lot of them. We're really close as a class. Mo (Moliki Matavao) especially is one of my best friends still."
Specifically, Addison impressed Ferguson.
"It's the same thing we've seen," Ferguson said of Addison. "He's a good player. He flies around, he plays hard, and he's lengthy, so he's someone who can cause a lot of problems. It's the same thing I've seen from since he practiced here and he was here, just he's a good player."
More to come on Ferguson's injury.
