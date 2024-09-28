Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Wide Receiver Commit Dallas Wilson at Colorado Game
The Oregon Ducks received five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson's commitment in January of 2023. However, Wilson has made it clear that his decision could still change by visiting other Florida schools. Per On3, Wilson was contacted by Colorado coach Deion Sanders and UCF coach Gus Malzahn prior to attending the Colorado vs. UCF game.
Dallas Wilson Attending the Colorado vs. UCF Game
Dallas Wilson told On3 that he would be attending the Colorado vs. UCF game.
“Coach Prime (Deion Sanders) encouraged me to come out and watch the show," Wilson said to On3.
Colorado has been one of the most talked about programs ever since Deion Sanders took over in the 2023 season. In addition to Sanders, UCF coach Gus Malzahn also got a hold of Wilson before visiting for the game.
“Coach Malzahn said this might be the reason to be at UCF after today,” Wilson remarked.
Wilson’s Contact With Oregon
Dallas Wilson committed to Oregon in January of 2023. While he has remained committed, he is still visiting other possible destinations. Per On3, Wilson describes his commitment to Oregon as being “strong.” This doesn’t mean he has made his final decision, but Oregon is looking like his landing spot.
“I am talking to coach Junior Adams and coach Lanning all the time,” Wilson said to On3.
Wilson added, “They are treating me like I am on the team already. We talk about stretches to help me, we go over plays, we talk life, and it is going to be hard for anyone to change my mind.”
Wilson also has offers from Florida State, Miami, and Florida. Would he consider flipping after being committed to Oregon for nearly 2 years?
A Top 10 Wide Receiver in the Nation
Dallas Wilson is ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver by 247Sports. Wilson is a 6-3, 195-pound wideout out of Tampa, Florida. He is currently a senior at Tampa Bay Tech.
247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins describes Wilson as having “college-ready size” already.
A “Self-assertive wide receiver with college-ready size that has what it takes to emerge as a dynamic target on the outside.”, Ivins says. “Tends to do most of his damage in the deeper third as he chews up cushion and builds up speed with an elongated stride.”
Wilson already has the body of a high-level college receiver. The big question is how his skills will translate to the next level.
If Wilson ends up signing with the Ducks, he will join another top wide receiver in the class, Dakorien Moore, in Eugene.
