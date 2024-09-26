Ducks Digest

Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Gives Positive Injury Update: Returning?

Former Oregon Ducks star and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been dealing with an ankle/foot injury throughout the offseason and start of the regular season. He spoke to the media if he would be able to give it a go this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The good news is that former Oregon Ducks star and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is no longer in a walking boot and was a limited practice participant. His ankle is progressing but still doesn’t know if he’ll play this Sunday yet against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert told reporters that there have been conversations between him and head coach Jim Harbaugh about resting his ankle ahead of the Week 5 bye, but he "doesn’t think that’s the way we’re heading." The injury is now being approached day by day by the top-notch Los Angeles medical staff.

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

In the offseason, Herbert was dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. He missed multiple weeks of Los Angeles' training camp but was eventually cleared to play in week one against the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert then suffered a high ankle sprain in week two at the Carolina Panthers. Despite the injury, he was planning on playing through the pain in the next game regardless which isn't the best plan of action to have with your franchise quarterback.

Herbert then reaggravated that same ankle at the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. He exited the game in the third quarter and was replaced by Chargers' backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke for the rest of the 20-10 loss. Herbert took X-rays after the conclusion of the game and the results fortunately came back negative.

In today's practice, Herbert said he felt "less pain" and was able to do some light 7-on-7 work. That's a positive sign going forward through this week as he hasn't had any major setbacks so far.

“I feel better than I did last Wednesday... I'm steps ahead of where I was at this point last week."

Herbert's ankle has held him back to his full potential this season. He's not sure right now if he thinks he will play this weekend against Kansas City.

“I don’t know, it’s early. I’m gonna do everything I can to play.”

So far through three games this season, Herbert has thrown for 4 touchdowns (tied for 9th among quarterbacks) and one interception (tied for 24th among quarterbacks) on 399 yards (29th among quarterbacks). He also has a 67.2 completion rate and 55.2 quarterback rating.

Despite their starting quarterback not being 100 percent healthy, the Chargers still hold a 2-1 overall record. Los Angeles now faces their toughest test up to this point against the Chiefs in an important AFC West matchup on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1:25 p.m. PT. One can only hope that Herbert will be ready for a game that will drastically impact the divisional standings.

