Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Reveals Relationship with Phil Knight
Playing a sport for a well-connected, Division I college can certainly open doors that weren’t available to athletes otherwise. At the University of Oregon, there’s plenty of unique connections to make on and off the field, and it seems like the Ducks athletics program attracts a litany of professional connections for Duck athletes to take advantage of while playing ball.
But to have Nike founder Phil Knight in your phone contacts? That’s a flex.
It’s a flex junior offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. shared in a recent interview posted by the NCAA this week.
“All the different people I’ve met,” Conerly said. “The biggest one is Phil Knight. I can text Uncle Phil, call Uncle Phil, and just have a regular conversation with him, ask him for advice. There’s honestly not a lot of people that can do that in the world. Having a relationship like that goes a long way.”
Though one can only speculate what Conerly Jr. and Knight could discuss, we can safely assume Conerly isn’t the only Oregon athlete with Knight’s number in their phone. Knight has been a quintessential resource in more ways than one for Oregon athletes since graduating from the university in 1959. He’s even gone so far as creating Division Street, an NIL collective focused on aiding Oregon athletes throughout their time with the Ducks.
For an offensive lineman like Conerly Jr., this kind of support can not only lead to opportunities down the road, but also as he plays in the trenches. Reportedly, the average salary of an offensive linemen in a major college program can make from $350,000 to $500,000 a year based on their NIL earnings. That figure does not include the value of scholarships, either. Current Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen claimed Oregon is working with a budget of $23 million this season.
“Any team that’s operating at a high level right now has great opportunities, right? And that’s something that you’d be silly not to embrace what exists there with our affiliation with the programs around our university what makes us so special that exists,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning during Oregon’s Big Ten Conference Media Day appearance.
But Conerly’s connections at the University also translate to help on the field. Conerly spoke to the relationships he has with the coaches throughout the Oregon program.
“To have coaches in every area, honestly, not just my offensive coaches but the coaches on the defensive side,” Conerly said. “They push me everyday to be better. They push me to learn. But they push me to go harder and that’s just something that coach Lanning has implemented in our program.”
After the Ducks beat Oregon State in Corvallis 49-14, Lanning had some comments about pushing the offensive line, including Conerly Jr., forward before facing off against their first Big Ten opponent in UCLA.
"Of course we talk about the guys up front, I'm super proud of those guys. Pass pro and run pro, just communication on the road; things that I haven't done with them and they haven't done with me. Things you learn and continue to grow from,” Lanning said in the post game press conference.
Conerly Jr. is all but guaranteed to start for Oregon at left tackle in Pasadena, California against the UCLA Bruins Saturday at 8 p.m. PST.
