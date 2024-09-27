Oregon Ducks Recruiting 'Dark Horse' to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes Five-Star Commit
The Oregon Ducks are reportedly a team to watch when it comes to potentially flipping one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class.
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, Oregon is a "dark horse" for Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback commit and consensus five-star recruit Na'eem Offord.
"Oregon remains a dark horse and he’ll visit for the Ohio State game in October. Offord has been out there a couple times," Wiltfong wrote.
Offord made an official visit to Oregon on June 14. He'll head back to Eugene for a visit on Saturday, Oct. 12, which also happens to be the day the Ducks host Ohio State in a pivotal Big Ten matchup.
Offord, who committed to the Buckeyes on Feb. 4, recently told Rivals that his recruitment is currently a "three-man race" between Oregon, Auburn and Ohio State. The Parker High School (Birmingham, AL) product has made official visits to Alabama (June 7), Eugene (June 14), Auburn (May 31), and Ohio State (June 21) since announcing that original commitment decision.
He also received other offers from the likes of Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Texas, Missouri, Nebraska, USC, Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Clemson among many more.
Back in May, Offord denied reports on social media that his recruitment was "wide open," but it's clear that he's had a change of heart and is open to hearing what other programs have to offer while staying committed to the Buckeyes.
If Oregon can land Offord, he'd join a 2025 Ducks recruiting class that already features five-star talents like wide receiver Dakorien Moore and safety Tre McNutt along with four-stars like linebacker Nasir Wyatt, offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, cornerback Dorian Brew, receiver Dallas Wilson, running back Jordan Davison, edge Matthew Johnson, quarterback Akili Smith Jr., athletes Brandon FInney and Dierre Hill, offensive tackle Alai Kalaniuvalu and receiver Cooper Perry.
Prior to the start of his senior season in high school, Offord had tallied 30 tackles, five interceptions, four pass breakups and one sack over the past two years.
According to 247Sports' scouting report of Offord, he's a "three-phase playmaker."
"Offord’s blend of size, patience and cat-quick reactionary athleticism allow him the unique ability to match up and mirror any combination of opposing size, speed, and quickness at the receiver position," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote.
While the Ducks will certainly continue their due diligence on the recruiting trail, head coach Dan Lanning will also be leading No. 8 Oregon into its first-ever Big Ten game Saturday against the UCLA Bruins at 8 p.m. PT.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniform Combination Ahead of UCLA Game: PHOTOS
MORE: Why 5-Star Recruit Douglas Utu Flipped To Oregon Ducks From Tennessee Volunteers
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Gives Positive Injury Update: Return?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Addresses Oklahoma Brent Venables' Comments
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson: 'Sky Is Limit' For Oregon's Offensive Creativity
MORE: Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Predictions: No. 1 Seed on Upset Alert?