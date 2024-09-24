Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Addresses Oklahoma Brent Venables' Comments
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel spoke today about being at Oregon, his time at Oklahoma, how the Ducks handled their bye week, and looked ahead to the UCLA game on Saturday night.
Dillon Gabriel "Happy" in Eugene
The Oregon Ducks landed the former Oklahoma Sooner quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the transfer portal in the offseason. Gabriel is happy being a Duck.
“I’ve got a smile on my face every day because I’m in Eugene," Gabriel said. "I’m around a bunch of great guys.”
Gabriel raved about Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson and his attitude on and off the field.
"For Ferg, I think the world of him. He's my neighbor. He's my best friend. We spent a lot of time together. But more importantly, I just see the way he works, and when you see that, you respect it and that's a guy you want to go to war with." Gabriel said.
Gabriel added that Ferguson's "knowledge" has played a big role in him being so involved in the passing game.
Ferguson has 13 catches for 159 yards this season.
Gabriel came into the season as one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners. The Ducks are currently 3-0 and coming off their bye week after a dominating 49-14 win over Oregon State.
Earlier, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables commented on Gabriel leaving the Sooners, saying, “You can’t make a guy stay.”
"The guys is trying to find the next thing; the next chapter for him," Venables said. "I'm sure there was probably some disappointment that (Gabriel) wasn't more highly thought of in the NFL. He had an amazing year. He was a fantastic quarterback. But we didn't run anybody off or things like that."
Gabriel had this to say on his former team, Oklahoma; “Those are my brothers for life and guys who I’ve played with. There’s people I still talk to on the team.”
Gabriel Gives Key for Opening Up Run Game
The Ducks rushing attack finally hit its stride against Oregon State, gaining 240 yards on the ground. 54 of these yards were on a Dillon Gabriel touchdown run in the first half. Gabriel was asked what the key to this breakthrough was.
“Just seeing the five (offensive line) work together, but then you see guys working together on the second level on the perimeter creating blocks as well to maybe extend runs. I think you see it coming together.”, Gabriel said.
Gabriel added, “The run game is a lot of emphasis, it’s a lot of mentality and the technique.”
The glaring difference between the Duck's first two games and their game against Oregon State was that the offensive line controlled the game. For Oregon to get to where they want to be this year, that line has to continue to gel as a unit.
Gabriel on Ducks Bye Week
Dillon Gabriel was asked about how the Ducks handled the bye week coming of their win against Oregon State.
“More time together and a lot of competition…I love the way the guys competed during the bye week. I thought we got better all around.” Gabriel said.
Gabriel was asked if it has been hard to carry the momentum from the Oregon State game through the bye week.
Gabriel said, “Not necessarily…A bye week can be utilized in a great way if you let it do that. We’re focused on getting better…The bye week was good for us.”
Looking Ahead to UCLA
Dillon Gabriel was asked if there was anything that stood out about the Bruins on film.
“Super athletic. They are a team that plays hard…We’ll have our hands full.” Gabriel said.
When talking about UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano, Gabriel mentioned that Medrano is “Not afraid to get in the run game or be super elusive in the pass game. For a linebacker, I think he can move very well.”
UCLA is off a tough start in the 2024 season. The Bruins are 1-2 with their lone victory coming in a 16-13 slugfest against Hawaii in Week 1. UCLA followed that performance up with double-digit defeats to Indiana and LSU. Now they get the number 8 ranked team in the land, Oregon, coming off their bye week. Not exactly a “walk in the park” for a struggling team.
Oregon will kick off Big Ten conference play against UCLA at 8 pm Pacific time in Southern California. I thought we were done with games starting this late after moving to the Big Ten, but I stand corrected.
MORE: Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Predictions: No. 1 Seed on Upset Alert?
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins: Betting Odds Predict Huge Victory In Rose Bowl
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Official Kickoff Time Vs. UCLA Bruins Announced
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Autzen Stadium Is One Of The Loudest College Football Stadiums
MORE: Should Rookie Bucky Irving Be Starting Running Back for Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Flip Creates Big Position Need in 2025 Recruiting Class