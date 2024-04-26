Bo Nix Drafted to Denver Broncos with No. 12 Overall Pick: Sean Payton's Next Drew Brees?
Quarterback Bo Nix was drafted No. 12-overall to the Denver Broncos. The former Oregon Duck did not attend the NFL Draft in Detroit, opting to watch from Alabama with family. Oregon football coach Dan Lanning traveled to Alabama to be with Nix and his family during the first round of the NFL Draft.
It's the first time ever Broncos coach Sean Payton drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds.
FIT WITH DENVER BRONCOS
The Broncos are looking for a quarterback of the future in the post-Russell Wilson era in the Mile High City.
CONTRACT
Nix's rookie deal will be a four-year contract, projected to be worth $18,613,158 million, with an $10,356,840 million signing bonus.
"I don't think they know how passionate and how much I enjoy being a teammate to other guys and how much I enjoy being a part of a team," Nix said to CBS Sports. "...Football is an ultimate team sport, and I love my teammates and making people better around me and them making me better. The overall group effort to where you sacrifice so much, you put so much into the game and you go out there and you just want to succeed and win on game days."
PRO COMPARISONS
Nix received a pro comparison to former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo from NFL.com. Another comparison Nix has often received is to retired New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees, which he has previously said he'd gladly accept.
FUN FACT
Nix was the only NFL Draft prospect to meet with all 32 NFL teams ahead of the NFL Draft, according to WalterFootball's prospect tracker.
COLLEGE CAREER
The Heisman Trophy finalist is also the most experienced quarterback prospect in the 2024 draft. His 61 career starts broke the NCAA record for most all-time by a FBS quarterback. The 23-year-old also broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes.
After facing intense scrutiny at Auburn, Nix transferred to Oregon to play as a fifth-year senior, seeking a fresh start. He experienced a significant resurgence. Over 12 games, he threw for an impressive 3,384 yards and 27 touchdowns, with a completion rate of 71.4 percent. His running game remained strong, with 507 yards on 87 carries.
Although initially controversial during his time at Auburn, his performance at Oregon solidified his status as a top NFL prospect.