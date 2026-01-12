What Dylan Raiola's Commitment to Oregon Means For Ducks' Recruiting

Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola has committed to the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning. In his two seasons with Nebraska, Raiola threw for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

In 2025, before his season-ending broken fibula injury in Nebraska’s 21-17 loss to the No. 16 USC Trojans on Nov. 1, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Here’s a breakdown of the impact that Raiola’s commitment to Oregon has on the Ducks heading into the 2026 season.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

What Dylan Raiola's Commitment Means For Oregon

While some Oregon fans are concerned about Raiola’s inconsistency, which was on display against Big Ten opponents in his two seasons at Nebraska, there are some benefits from his addition to the Ducks. Many Oregon fans would have preferred the Ducks to add Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt instead of Raiola. Leavitt has since committed to LSU, perhaps in response to the Raiola news.

Raiola receiving a fresh start under Lanning and surrounding the quarterback with better talent could be a huge benefit for the Ducks' recruiting efforts in the seasons that the former Nebraska star is with Oregon.

Entering next season, the Ducks have the No. 3 2026 recruiting class, with a total of 21 recruit commits, according to 247Sports. Raiola will pair up well with several of Oregon’s top recruits in the 2026 class, including wide receiver Jalen Lott, tight end Kendre Harrison, and running back Tradarian Ball. All three players are rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The landing of Raiola is just the latest addition in what could be another aggressive offseason of recruitment in the transfer portal by Lanning. Last season, the Ducks had the No. 5-ranked transfer class with 11 total commits, per 247Sports. In addition to the commitment of Raiola, the Ducks have three other transfer commits this offseason, most notably Penn State freshman transfer tight end Andrew Olesh.

Raiola’s commitment to Oregon has the potential to bring in several other top transfer players to what will be a young and talented offense for Oregon next season. Entering next season, Oregon looks to remain a top contender in the Big Ten and for the national championship, and time will tell if Raiola is the quarterback to deliver for the Ducks.

Will Dylan Raiola Start Immediately For the Ducks?

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Raiola’s commitment to Oregon raises questions about star quarterback Dante Moore’s future with the Ducks, as he is currently deciding whether to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft or return to Eugene for a third season.

Moore is currently projected to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but could return to Oregon to further develop at quarterback after a disappointing end to the season, as the Ducks lost 56-22 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers.

What Moore ultimately decides will dictate Raiola’s role at quarterback for Oregon next season. If Moore departs for the NFL Draft this offseason, Raiola is likely to be the starter. Moore’s decision to stay in Eugene for a third season, however, will move Raiola to playing backup.

