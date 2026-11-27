Not to get too far ahead of ourselves here, but Sports Illustrated's new College Football Playoff projections were too interesting to not dive into.

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks are hosting the No. 24 Washington Huskies on Saturday in a rivalry matchup at Autzen Stadium. The implications go beyond rivalry bragging rights, as the Ducks must win to keep their surging playoff chances alive.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) warms up before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In every scenario but one, if Oregon beats Washington, the Ducks are heading to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis on Dec. 5. If Oregon wins the Big Ten title, it earns an automatic bid to the CFP. Even with a loss in Indianapolis, a ranked win over Washington would put the Ducks in a strong position for an at-large bid, though it isn't guaranteed.

The Ducks have a 61.9 percent chance to make the playoff, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. As for the Big Ten title game, the Ducks currently have an 86.5 percent chance to reach the conference championship and a 57.8 percent chance to win it, the best in the conference.

SI predicts the Ducks will win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff... setting up two very interesting storylines.

Oregon Ducks' Projected Playoff Opponents

In the SI bracket, Oregon is the No. 8 seed and hosts No. 9 Wake Forest in the first round. Oregon's second-ever playoff game at Autzen is predicted to be a Ducks win, setting up a reunion of sorts. Oregon would then face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart in the Peach Bowl quarterfinal.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Peach Bowl is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the same stadium where Lanning coached his first Oregon game: against Smart and Georgia in the 2022 season opener. Georgia dominated the game 49-3.

"I've got a lot of respect for Dan Lanning," Smart said afterward. "... He'll bounce back from this."

Since then, Lanning has turned Oregon into a regular College Football Playoff contender. A trip back to Atlanta would give him a second shot at his mentor, in the same building, with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

It would be a tough draw. It wouldn't technically be a Georgia home game, but Atlanta is a short drive from Athens, so the crowd would be rocking, just like it was in 2022.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

In the SI projection, Georgia wins and advances to face and beat No. 4 Miami before facing No. 2 Utah in the National Championship game.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Nick Saban on the ESPN Gameday set at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Could the bracket gods really be so cruel? The Ducks have been knocked out of the College Football Playoff by the eventual national champion in back-to-back seasons: Ohio State in the 2024 Rose Bowl and Indiana in last season's Peach Bowl semifinal. That loss to Indiana came at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the same building where Lanning's Oregon tenure began against Georgia in 2022, and where this projection would send the Ducks again.

One more notable thing to mention about this projection is about beating Wake Forest, which has become one of the most surprising teams in the sport this season.

A home playoff game against Wake Forest would put Oregon across from Demon Deacons offensive coordinator Rob Ezell. His name has come up as the Ducks search for a permanent offensive coordinator after parting ways with Drew Mehringer seven games into the season. Analyst Jay Johnson has taken over play calling duties since, and Oregon is averaging 37.8 points per game.

Ezell's offense is scoring a program-record 43.3 points per game in his second season. Before Wake Forest, he spent five years on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, starting as a graduate assistant... Sound familiar?

Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart History

Both Lanning and Smart are connected through the Saban coaching tree. Lanning’s relationship with Saban goes back more than a decade, and the two regularly keep in contact. Saban hired Lanning as an Alabama Crimson Tide graduate assistant in 2015, and they went on to win the National Championship.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning joined Smart's staff at Georgia in 2018 and was the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator from 2019-21. Lanning helped Georgia win the 2021 national championship, its first in 41 years, while leading one of the most dominant defenses of the modern era.

Lanning has undeniable respect for Smart.

“Kirby (Smart) said it before, but I agree with him: ‘Pressure is a privilege.’ If you put yourself in a position to where you're going to have pressure, that's something you have to be able to handle,” Lanning said before the 2024 College Football Playoff.

It's the time of the season when playoff projections get way more interesting, but the fun only exists if Oregon can continue its four-game winning streak on Saturday vs. Washington. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and Ducks fans are encouraged to wear green at Autzen Stadium.

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