What 4-Star Recruit Nick Abrams Said About Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, Michigan
The Oregon Ducks are in the hunt for 4-star linebacker recruit Nick Abrams with some of the top college football powerhouses like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Georgia Bulldogs. He plans on taking an official visit to each of the finalists and spoke about how even his recruitment currently is.
“I am down to Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon. I will take an official visit to Georgia on May 16, Michigan on June 6, Alabama on June 13, Oregon on June 20... There is an equal 25% chance that each of these schools has. All four bring a lot to the table, so all four are a good option for me."- Nick Abrams via On3
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference (per On3). Among the seven hard commits, only four-star Tristan Phillips from Ventura plays the linebacker position.
The 6-2, 220-pound Abrams recently took an unofficial visit to Eugene on April 19th.
“I loved the exposure I got on the visit. I got to talk to the players and pick their brains. We talked about culture and it was a great experience for me. I understand why they chose Oregon and it was great to hear. Then you have coach Tosh Lupoi, coach Dan Lanning and B-Mic (Brian Michalowski) – great linebacker coaches. Coach B-Mic has developed players and helped put money in their pockets."- Nick Abrams on Oregon via On3
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Sign Talented Receiver Traeshon Holden: Reunites With Coach Junior Adams
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Recruiting 5-Star Jackson Cantwell To Oregon
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reveals Message From Marcus Mariota After NFL Draft
On3 has the four-star prospect ranked No. 202 in the country, the No. 14 linebacker, and the No. 6 player from the state of Maryland.
During his two varsity seasons at the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, Abrams mustered up 113 total tackles, 39 of those being solo and 11 tackles for losses. He also had four sacks, 1 interception, and a blocked extra point in his 22 career games.
"The scheme for a linebacker is a dream. Being able to play first and second down at stack linebacker, making plays in quick game and run game but then on third down being able to transition as a pass rusher and get after the quarterback."- Nick Abrams on Oregon via 247 Sports
As a tight end, Abrams had four receptions for 16 receiving yards and a touchdown grab in his junior campaign. He even went 3-for-3 on extra points this past season, showing off his versatility as true athlete.
“Their message to me has been the same. Each school talks about how gifted I am athletically and mentally and how they like my traits. These schools have a family atmosphere, they are all transparent and they develop players.”- Nick Abrams via On3
Abrams will announce his college decision on July 16 soon after his final official visit with Oregon from June 20-22. His former high school teammate and current Duck is freshman cornerback Brandon Finney.