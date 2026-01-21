Kenyon Sadiq Projected to Reunite With Former Oregon Teammates in NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is coming off a breakout performance in his third season with the program. Following the conclusion of Oregon’s season, Sadiq declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

In an updated NFL mock draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., not only is Sadiq a projected first-round pick, but he could join his former Oregon Ducks teammates. Kiper predicts that with the No. 15 overall pick, Sadiq will be selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq talks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq Could Join Former Oregon Ducks’ Teammates

If Sadiq were to be selected by the Buccaneers, he would be joining former Oregon running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Tez Johnson. The three were all on the Ducks’ roster as teammates in 2023, when Oregon went 12-2, including a win in the Fiesta Bowl.

Irving moved on to the NFL following the 2023 season, but Johnson and Sadiq remained in Eugene as teammates in 2024. The Ducks went on to have an undefeated regular season in their inaugural year in the Big Ten.

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (83) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Oregon competed in the Big Ten championship, where Johnson and Sadiq led the team in receiving yards, helping the Ducks take down Penn State 45-37. Sadiq had just two receptions, but for 30 yards and two touchdowns, showing off his potential in a big game.

Since joining the Buccaneers, Irving has been a pivotal part of the offense, despite missing seven games in 2025 with an injury. Despite playing in just 10 games, Irving finished 2025 as the team's leading rusher with 588 yards.

Johnson was a seventh-round selection by Tampa Bay in 2025, but he appeared in 16 games in his rookie season. Johnson had to step up with Tampa Bay’s wide receiver room thin due to injuries. He finished the season with 322 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

With Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans and tight end Cade Otton set to hit free agency, the Buccaneers could look to add a physical tight end who has proven he can be a reliable receiver. With the chance of losing both Evans and Otton, Sadiq and Johnson could become critical players in the receiving game for Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq Boosts Draft Stock in 2025

After Sadiq's performance in 2025, the Oregon tight end boosted his draft stock enough to be a first-rounder. This season, he totaled 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. Sadiq missed one game, but upon his return, he made an immediate impact for the offense.

The Ducks’ wide receiver room suffered injuries late in the season, with Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. both missing time. With the team’s wide receivers sidelined, Sadiq stepped up and became a reliable target for quarterback Dante Moore.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Through three seasons with the Ducks, Sadiq showed patience and is a prime example of Oregon’s ability to develop players. He joined the program as a four-star recruit, but it took some time for him to become a role player on the Ducks' offense.

In 2023, Sadiq had just five receptions, and in 2024, he saw more game action, but still was the No. 2 tight end behind Terrance Ferguson. With Ferguson moving on to the NFL in 2025, Sadiq had the chance to step up as a leader and a playmaker.

With Sadiq's performance, he will be a name to watch during round one of the NFL Draft, possibly joining Irving and Johnson in the NFC South.

